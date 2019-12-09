Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Art & Culture

Father Peyton, the “Rosary Priest,” to star in new graphic novel

Voyage Comics & Publishing
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Dec 09, 2019

Take a preview of this beautifully illustrated Catholic comic.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Avengers: Endgame has left a comic-book sized hole in our hearts and Marvel fans everywhere are wondering which heroes will take their well-crafted universe into the next generation. While these rumor mills churn, however, there’s a new hero taking center stage in the world of graphic novels, and he’s a Catholic priest.

The life and work of Father Patrick Peyton have been put to beautiful illustrations as the “Rosary Priest” has his own comic. Entitled The Tale of Patrick Peyton, the book for both young and adult readers follows his life as a poor child in Ireland to becoming one of the most influential priests in the United States in the 20th century.

Launch the slideshow

Venerable Patrick Peyton used his powers for good to encourage the spiritual well-being of families through daily prayer together, especially the Rosary. The Tale of Patrick Peyton captures his efforts to bring celebrities into the fold, in order to encourage prayer through example, as well as more personal moments that really let the reader learn about the man behind the cassock.

The work features the artwork of Jim Fern, a 30-year veteran of Marvel/DC comics, and Michael LaVoy, and the story was written by Philip Kosloski, founder of Voyage Comics & Publishing and a writer for Aleteia. Phil told us:

“When Holy Cross Family Ministries pitched to us the idea, we thought Father Peyton’s life would be a perfect fit! He is not well-known by many Catholics and we believe presenting his life in a comic book format was a great way to reach a new generation with his inspiring story.”

Father Willy Raymond, C.S.C., president of Holy Cross Family Ministries, which continues the ministry started by Father Patrick Peyton, expressed his excitement over the coming project in a press release. He said:

“We are excited to introduce this graphic novel about the life of this extraordinary priest. Through radio, movies, television, billboards and more, he inspired families of the world to pray together for unity and peace.”

In an interview with Voyage Comics, artist Jim Fern spoke of his Catholic faith and the joy he took from working on The Tale of Patrick Peyton:

“From working with him and Michael LaVoy on Finnian, he was able to bring me to work on the Tale of Patrick Peyton. Working on that project with Phil has made me the happiest with sharing my art than even within those Batman books I’ve drawn. Now I am adamant about not accepting any non-Catholic or Christian projects if they are not family friendly with clean and modest content.”

The Tale of Patrick Peyton is available at Amazon, or it can be purchased at the Voyage Comics & Publishing website. With only a few weeks until Christmas, now is the best time to order!

Tags:
ArtCatholicPriest
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. J-P Mauro
    Did angels build these amazing churches?
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW