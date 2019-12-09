Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
John Paul II’s prayer that love would conquer hatred in America

POPE JOHN PAUL II
LUKE FRAZZA | AFP
Philip Kosloski | Dec 09, 2019

In 1979 the Polish pontiff entrusted the future of the United States to the Virgin Mary at the National Shrine.

Shortly after being elected pope, St. John Paul II scheduled an apostolic visit to the United States of America. While there he was on a whirlwind tour that included a special visit to the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.

Mary, under her title of the Immaculate Conception, is the patroness of the United States, and John Paul II took the opportunity to recite a special prayer in which he entrusted the future of this country to her maternal care.

Here is an excerpt from this prayer, which can be prayed anew by anyone who desires that love will conquer hatred in this country.

Today, as I thank you, Mother, for this presence of yours in the midst of the men and women of this land—a presence which has lasted two hundred years—giving a new form to their social and civic lives in the United States, I commend them all to your Immaculate Heart.

In a special way, I entrust to you the well-being of the Christian families of this country, the innocence of children, the future of the young, the vocation of single men and women. I ask you to communicate to all the women of the United States a deep sharing in the joy that you experienced in your closeness to Jesus Christ, your Son. I ask you to preserve all of them in freedom from sin and evil, like the freedom which was yours in a unique way from that moment of supreme liberation in your Immaculate Conception.

I add to this, Mother, the great cause of justice and peace in the modern world, in order that the force and energy of love may prevail over hatred and destructiveness, and in order that the children of light may not lack concern for the welfare of the whole human family.

Mother, I commend and entrust to you all that goes to make up earthly progress, asking that it should not be one-sided, but that it should create conditions for the full spiritual advancement of individuals, families, communities and nations. I commend to you the poor, the suffering, the sick and the handicapped, the aging and the dying. I ask you to reconcile those in sin, to heal those in pain, and to uplift those who have lost their hope and joy. Show to those who struggle in doubt the light of Christ your Son.

At a time when the struggle between good and evil, between evangelical love and the prince of darkness and father of lies is growing more acute, may the light of your Immaculate Conception show to all the way to grace and to salvation. Amen.

Read more: Increase your love of the Bible with this prayer of St. John Paul II

Read more: Prayer for unity in the Church and among Christians by John Paul II

