Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church

Aleteia
Aleteia
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Inspiring Stories

Mom beats half-marathon record while pushing baby in stroller

Julia Webb
LIFE Runners/Facebook | Route 66 Marathon/Facebook | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 09, 2019

Her motivation is the pro-life cause.

Mom of three Julia Webb is a woman who’s managed to combine her passion for running and the pro-life cause while being a devoted parent. On November 24 she showed moms and runners in her community that with a little determination, she could become a record-breaker.

The athletic mom from Arkansas has likely managed to break the Guinness World Record’s time for running a half-marathon while pushing a stroller — coming in at 1 hr 23 min and 23 seconds. (The adjudicators of the GWR will examine her application and hopefully confirm her time within 12 weeks.)

After suffering from an injury while pregnant with her first child, Webb got back to running by taking her daughter in her stroller out for runs. She continued this practice with her other two children and even entered competitions. So when she took part in the Route 66 half marathon at the end of November it was only natural that she bring along her 10-month-old daughter, Gabby.

A member of LIFE Runners, the largest pro-life group worldwide with 13,000 runners, she had support from her team to literally push beyond her limits while championing a very worthy cause.

“The issue of abortion needs more people to stand up … a lot of people don’t really know what they’re getting themselves into … that they regret.” She added in a report by Fox News, “I would love to see LIFE Runners continue to grow and if it can save one woman from getting an abortion it will be worth it.”

Although her team and running mate, Matt, were of great support, there was a much higher power at work. Webb explains that the other driving force behind her impressive race was the Holy Spirit:

“The night before, despite all the chaos to get to Tulsa with my family of five, I felt the Holy Spirit at work and felt a peace that gave me confidence it could happen.”

The record-breaking mom also has the support of her husband, Alan, who happens to be an impressive runner too, having clocked a record-breaking mile run at 3 minutes, 46.91 seconds. “She is one of the toughest people I have ever met and inspires me with her determination and faith,” he shared with Fox News.

Webb not only wants to highlight the pro-life cause, she also wants to show moms that motherhood is a real blessing and a motivating force to fulfill your dreams.

“Some women might fear that if they have children it will hinder their ability to accomplish goals, but I really believe if it’s something you love to do you can involve your whole family in it,” she shared with Good Morning America. She goes on to say that her running has helped her to be a better mom by providing her with joy that she shares with her family.

With the love of her family, her pro-life convictions, and the power of the Holy Spirit behind her, there’ll be no stopping this 36-year-old from pushing herself — and perhaps a daughter — to break new records. Hopefully we’ll get to see this again when Webb competes in the Olympic Trials marathon in February.

Read more: Meet the 103-year-old runner who keeps collecting gold medals for her speed

Read more: Moms and dads, don’t be afraid of doing what you love

