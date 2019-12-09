Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Reflect on these powerful lines from St. Oscar Romero, to examine your Christianity

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Dec 09, 2019

If you live out a Christianity that is good but that is not sufficient for our times …

These words from St. Oscar Romero make for a good examination of conscience. Is something that irritates me actually a call to my conversion?

~

If you live out a Christianity that is good but that is not sufficient for our times, that doesn’t denounce injustice, that doesn’t proclaim the kingdom of God courageously, that doesn’t reject the sins humankind commits, that consents to the sins of certain classes so as to be accepted by those classes, then you are not doing your duty, you are sinning, you are betraying your mission.

The Church was put here to convert humankind, not to tell people that everything that they do is all right; and, because of that, naturally, it irritates people. Everything that corrects us irritates us. I know that I have irritated many people, but I know that I am well liked by all those who work sincerely for the conversion of the Church.

August 21, 1977

Read more: Why researching 20th-century martyrs is surprisingly exhilarating

Find this reflection in Through The Year With Oscar Romero: Daily Meditations

