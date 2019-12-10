A great gift idea: a keepsake book of love

With the publication of this “keepsake book” simply entitled Love, Magnificat offers a perfect gift for all those who appreciate beautiful texts and meaningful quotations on the subject of Christian love. Inspired by Saint Paul’s Letter to the Corinthians, it will delight all who value the gift of love.
For this collection of meditations inspired by Saint Paul’s “hymn to love,” Magnificat has drawn on major reflections by the greatest Christian authors from the early Church to the present day. It calls upon innumerable saints, popes, priests, and secular authors who all in their own way cast light upon each of the phrases of Saint Paul’s text. Here, among many others, you’ll find Saint Augustine, Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, Pope Saint John Paul II, Pope Francis, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Rose Hawthorne, G.K. Chesterton, Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Jean Vanier…
To be kept by the bedside, on a coffee table, or in one’s prayer corner, this book that doubles as a keepsake box offers the reader an inspiring quotation or a text for meditation, alone or as a couple. Whether read from start to finish or simply dipped into, Love will suit anyone, whatever their preferences or schedule. Beautifully illustrated with the paintings of Maurice Denis, it is a lovely gift to offer any of our loved ones, a gift that lifts the soul and nurtures love. For here we discover how bonds forged in Christian love open the door to true life.
Love is patient, love is kind. It is not jealous, it is not pompous, it is not inflated, it does not seek its own interests, it is not quick-tempered, it does not brood over injury, it does not rejoice over wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails. (1 Cor 13:4-8)
