Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Art & Culture

A relic from Jesus’ manger has returned to Bethlehem

RELIC
Fr. A. Damasus Karakatsanis-Schrenk | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
Louise Almeras | Dec 10, 2019

The sacred relic is back in its place of origin just in time for Advent.

“And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in bands of cloth, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” (Lk 2:7).

Luke is the only evangelist to tell us about the circumstances of Christ’s birth from the Virgin Mary. A relic of this famous manger, once flanked by the donkey and the ox and visited by the Three Wise Men, has once again returned to its place of origin: Bethlehem. Children are quite familiar with the little cradle of the Child Jesus, which is always the last figure added the Nativity scene when they return from Christmas Mass.

Read more: Holy relics of Jesus’ crib to be returned to Bethlehem

Offered by the Patriarch of Jerusalem to Pope Theodore I in the 7th century, the relic was venerated by thousands of pilgrims from all over the world at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. On Friday, November 29, the holy relic arrived in Jerusalem and was transferred the next morning to Bethlehem.

The news was announced by the Custody of the Holy Land, the Franciscan community entrusted by Rome with the care of Catholic holy places. The series of celebrations was inaugurated with a Mass, celebrated by the Apostolic Nuncio Leopoldo Girelli at 9 a.m. in the chapel of Our Lady of Peace. After Mass, the faithful had the opportunity to venerate the relic. Once in Bethlehem, it visited the church of St. Catherine next to the Basilica of the Nativity on the very day Advent began.

Tags:
Holy LandRelics
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. J-P Mauro
    Did angels build these amazing churches?
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW