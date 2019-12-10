Did the Magi enter the Holy House in Loreto?

The Gospel of Matthew notes that the Magi came to visit Mary in a “house.”
This tradition of Jesus’ birth in a cave makes the Gospel of Matthew’s account of the visit of the Magi more significant. He writes how the Magi entered a “house,” and not a “cave” to venerate the newborn king.
“They were overjoyed at seeing the star, and on entering the house they saw the child with Mary his mother. They prostrated themselves and did him homage.” (Matthew 2:10-11)
Furthermore, it is generally believed that the Magi came between 1-3 years after Jesus’ birth, making it more likely that the Holy Family returned to Nazareth, instead of staying in Bethlehem (where they traveled on account of the census). This also corresponds to the fact that King Herod slaughtered male children two years old and under.
The reason why the Italian city of Loreto is connected to this event is the local tradition that Mary’s house in Nazareth was miraculously transported by angels to the city of Loreto.
It is a legend that has been accepted by many popes and saints over the centuries, though historians frequently debate the validity of such a claim.
Nevertheless, if all the stories about the Holy House in Loreto are true, there is a possibility that the Magi visited that same house when they came bearing gifts for the newborn king. In this way, not only is the Holy House affiliated with the Annunciation to Mary, it is also connected to Jesus’ Nativity.
All of this combines to make the optional memorial of Our Lady of Loreto (instituted by Pope Francis) a perfect “Christmas” feast, one where many mysteries can be meditated on and pondered, just as Mary “kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart” (Luke 2:19).
Read more: Pope makes universal the December 10 feast of Our Lady of Loreto
Read more: How Our Lady’s home of Nazareth ended up in Italy
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?