The Men in Black, a Catholic priest and a Protestant minister, rap about recycling

“Raise in the grave, rave in the nave”

A Catholic priest and a minister of the Church of Scotland have come together to produce a music video for their original song about recycling, “Come to Save Our Planet.” The song is performed as a rap, set to an electric beat that was made for dancing — just ask any of the kids in the video.

Fr. Willie Boyd of St. Mary’s and St. John Ogilvie’s parish and Rev. Neil Urquhart of Fullarton Parish Church are both men of the cloth, but when they come together they form a musical duo called the The Shoes Brothers. They’ve been producing educational songs for the last eight years. One of their previous collaborations was a music video called “A Bridge Too Far,” which carried the message of unity. They’ve also produced parodies of Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings.

This time, the “Men in Black,” as they sometimes refer to themselves, want to reach young people, and teach them the importance of recycling. In an interview with the Tablet, Rev. Urquhart said:

“Rising tides, floods, programs like Blue Planet, and the protestations of our young people heighten awareness of the need to better care for Mother Earth. “We want to remind folk that Jesus is passionate about green issues – come to save our planet as well as humans. Indeed, his first bed was a recycled animal feeder.”

Both members of this interfaith duo are from Irvine, Ayrshire, and they were able to shoot the music video in their home town. The video brings together members of the Irvine community, including the Irvine Clean-up Crew, Coastwatch, Irvine Beat and local school pupils.

The video is charming, and although the song will most likely never reach the radio, it’s a really cute collaboration and the kids from the school have a blast. We can’t wait to hear what music Fr. Boyd and Rev. Urquhart make next.