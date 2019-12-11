Liverpool soccer star gives back to village in Senegal 

Sadio Mané is considered by many to be one of the best soccer players in the world. Originally from Senegal, Mané is a forward for the Liverpool football club, where he has played since 2016 after signing a contract for $44.8 million.

Mané, who experienced extreme poverty as a child, has made it a priority to help his hometown in Senegal, according to a report at NsemWoha.com, all the while avoiding publicity for his good works.

In 2018, during an interview with The Telegraph, Mané revealed that he was building a school in his village of Bambali. According to the Telegraph report, published a year later, “a look of concern” passed over Mané’s face when he mentioned his good works:

“Please do not put that in the interview,” he said. “But why? It sends a positive message,” was the response. “No, no. I do not do this for publicity,” he insisted. He could not be persuaded.

“The best thing you can do is remember your home town,” he has said. “They need help and if I can, I do.”

Here are four ways the soccer super star has given back to his community, according to the NsemWoha.com report: