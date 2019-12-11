Liverpool soccer star gives back to village in Senegal 

Having grown up in poverty, Sadio Mané has not forgotten his community in Senegal, and has made use of his fortune to improve the quality of life there.
Mané, who experienced extreme poverty as a child, has made it a priority to help his hometown in Senegal, according to a report at NsemWoha.com, all the while avoiding publicity for his good works.
In 2018, during an interview with The Telegraph, Mané revealed that he was building a school in his village of Bambali. According to the Telegraph report, published a year later, “a look of concern” passed over Mané’s face when he mentioned his good works:
“Please do not put that in the interview,” he said.
“But why? It sends a positive message,” was the response.
“No, no. I do not do this for publicity,” he insisted.
He could not be persuaded.
“The best thing you can do is remember your home town,” he has said. “They need help and if I can, I do.”
Here are four ways the soccer super star has given back to his community, according to the NsemWoha.com report:
- He spent $300,000 for a construction of a high school in his hometown
- He funded a stadium and hospital construction project there
- He gave each family in his village 50,000 CFA (the average monthly income is 89,500).
- He sent 300 Liverpool jerseys to young soccer players in his community.
