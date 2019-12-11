Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Inspiring Stories

Meet the nun who keeps on giving, even at 103

SISTER LEONA REIBEL
Humankindwichita | Instagram | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 11, 2019

Sister Leona Reibel takes her Christian duty to care for others to an impressive level.

After 40 years of teaching kindergarten in Washington, D.C., Sister Leona Reibel decided to retire to her native Kansas, joining a community of religious women at the The Adorers of the Blood of Christ. Since Sister Leona is the grand old age of 103, you could understand if she felt it was time to take things a little easy. However, wanting to help wherever she can, the religious sister has picked up her knitting needles to join the Operation Holiday campaign run by the HumanKind ministries in Wichita.

In a bid to help low-income families stay warm during the winter months, Sister Leona knits for up to eight hours a day, making woolen hats from donated yarn and passing them on to the charity — in between going to Mass, praying, chatting with friends, and doing some exercise. Beginning in January and finishing in October, Sister Leona will knit up to an impressive two hats a day; with baby hats taking one hour to complete and a man’s hat up to eight hours.

Sister Leona is one of 12 children, and became a religious sister at the age of 16. Three of her sisters also chose religious life and incredibly her older sister lives at the same retirement home. Longevity clearly runs in the family. “I still have good eyes, good hands. My ears are not too good,” Sister Leona told KSN. This has enabled her to contribute 500 hats to the cause last year, and 400 more this year.

The tireless efforts of the centenarian demonstrate her great desire to give, at a time in her life when she could easily be taking things slowly. It’s a reminder that if we’re in good health we should never stop trying to help others, even when we reach triple digits!

Read more: This motto of a Polish nun can radically change your life

Read more: These Dominican sisters are making their own electricity

 

 

Tags:
Charity
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW