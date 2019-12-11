Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Church

There will always be martyrs, says Pope Francis

POPE FRANCIS GENERAL AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Dec 11, 2019

Praises Ukrainians who risked their lives to give future generations “an eloquent witness of firm faith, of living faith, of Catholic faith”

Pope Francis says that the fidelity of the martyrs is a gift from the Lord and that the Christian community will always have martyrs among us.

Francis said this as he continued his reflection on Acts of the Apostles and the ministry of St. Paul on his way to Rome, in chains for the Gospel.

The pope said at the general audience that before arriving with the pilgrims from all over the world, he had met with a group from a Ukrainian diocese.

“How this people has been persecuted! How much they have suffered for the Gospel! But they did not negotiate their faith. They are an example,” he said.

Francis noted that martyrdom is very much a reality today.

Today in the world, in Europe, so many Christians are persecuted and give their lives for their faith, or are persecuted “with white gloves,” that is, they are set aside, marginalized…

But martyrdom, he continued, is “the air we breathe in the life of a Christian, of a Christian community.”

There will always be martyrs among us: this is the sign that we are walking along the way of Jesus. It is a blessing from the Lord, that there may be among the people of God, someone who gives a witness of martyrdom.

When Francis met with the Ukrainian pilgrims, he remembered the martyr Blessed Bishop Teodor Romža, “who in the darkest moments of your history was able to guide God’s people with evangelical wisdom and courage; a tireless man, following the example of Christ the Good Shepherd, to the point of giving his life for his flock.”

And he went on to praise all the ordinary people, the “ancestors, grandparents and grandmothers, fathers and mothers” of these pilgrims:

who in the intimacy of their homes, and often under the watchful eye of the hostile regime, risking their freedom and their lives, transmitted the teaching of the truth of Christ and offered to future generations, of whom you are representatives, an eloquent witness of firm faith, of living faith, of Catholic faith.

Read more: In Lviv, Ukraine, a modest apartment is a shrine to the faith of martyrs

Tags:
MartyrsPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW