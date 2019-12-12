Exclusive photos: A Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe in NYC

Click here to launch the slideshow

As the sun rose casting its golden dawn rays on the frigid streets on Manhattan, droves of New Yorkers made their way to America’s parish church, St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

As the clock struck 10 am, the voices of the choir along with their trumpets and violins echoed joyfully off the arched ceilings of the massive cathedral to begin the Archdiocesan Youth Mass for Our Lady of Guadalupe. The choir of young faces, adorned in traditional Mexican attire created a Mass setting mirroring what would be happening at the original Shrine near the Hill of Tepeyac in Mexico.

The pews filled with hundreds of parents and their children all showing their love and devotion to the Mother of Jesus on this festive Thursday morning.

As the Mass concluded, the congregation, along with the clergy and Cardinal Dolan, who made a cameo appearance, spilled out onto Fifth Avenue through the monumental bronze doors of the Cathedral to process with images of Our Lady of Guadalupe to Central Park where they would meet up with other groups to share in prayer, fellowship and food.

New York City, a city whose very DNA holds every race, color and creed within its heart, is home to some of the most beautiful traditions of faith in the world.

Those traditions carried thousands of miles over land and sea in the souls of those seeking a home in “One nation under God,” fleeing poverty, violence and oppression are part of the fabric of the city’s culture.

At its best, New York is the face of America, the promise it holds and the dreams of those who dare to live them.

So on this Celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, let us ask her to guide us to her Son so that we can live in the true freedom that only comes from Him.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, please pray for us.