Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Art & Culture

Friday the 13th and how being scared is more interesting than reality

ORDER OF THE KNIGHTS TEMPLAR
Elentir | CC BY-SA 2.0
Share
Print
John Burger | Dec 12, 2019

The superstition has a lot to do with a mundane group of medieval men.

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th. Are you taking precautions?

Perhaps the biggest precaution you could take to avoid any misfortune is to understand why Friday the 13th came to be known as an unlucky day. Then the urge to perform some superstitious act of self-protection might seem unnecessary.

According to Becky Little, writing at the website of National Geographic, it all has to do with the Knights Templar. Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code describes how members of this medieval chivalric order were arrested in the year 1307—on none other date than Friday the 13th.

Brown’s book might have put a superstitious spin on things, but Little points out that the arrest was much more prosaic. The Knights had money, because part of their mission was to act as a sort of bank, and King Philip IV used heresy as an excuse to shut the Order down and confiscate its funds, which he needed.

But as we all know, conspiracy theories—like belief in Friday the 13th—are so much more fun and interesting. A couple of theories arose in regards to the Knights Templars:

They were created by an organization called the Priory of Sion to excavate in Jerusalem and find information about the bloodline of Christ.

They discovered treasure, or the Holy Grail, or some heretical secret (e.g., that Jesus married Mary Magdalene, or never rose from the grave).

The Templars became the Freemasons.

Indeed, the Knights Templar are “more interesting as protectors of an ancient secret, rather than single men who gave out loans,” as Little puts it. “But if you tell the more sensational tale, you cover up the real story: that sometimes leaders are greedy, and they make false accusations. And sometimes people make things up to give recent phenomena like Friday the 13th a more profound, historical origin.”

Tags:
Catholic historyFriday the 13thKnights Templar
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  4. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW