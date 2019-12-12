Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Spirituality

How Our Lady of Guadalupe first appeared to a herdsman in Spain

GUADALUPE
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 12, 2019

200 years before her appearance in Mexico, Our Lady appeared on Mount Guadalupe in Spain.

A little-known fact in the English-speaking world is that the Marian title of Our Lady of Guadalupe predates the apparition to Juan Diego in Mexico and finds its origin in Spain. The story begins in the 7th century, when the Holy Father gave a statue of Our Lady to the bishop of Seville.

During the 8th century a battle was fought in the region where the statue was kept and a few local inhabitants sought to protect the precious statue of Our Lady, taking it out of harm’s way. They took it as far as Mount Guadalupe in Extremadura, Spain and hid it in a cave located at its base. Afterwards no one knew of its location and it stayed in the cave for nearly six centuries.

Then in 1326 a herdsman named Gil went in search of a lost cow near Mount Guadalupe. Unfortunately he found the cow, dead, and was about to use his knife to begin taking the hide off when the cow suddenly rose and was restored to health. Then Gil turned and saw a beautiful Lady. She spoke to him and revealed to him the location of the missing statue.

I am the Mother of the Redeemer, and it was I who restored life to the dead animal. Go to the priest and the people, and tell them that it is my wish that they should come and remove the stones that obstruct this cave, where they will find my image. Tell them to have a chapel erected on this spot, and in time to come I shall make the shrine a center of my heavenly power and protection.

Gil went to tell others about what happened, but discovered that his son had died. He was grieved over his loss, but he had hope that Our Lady would intercede for him and raise his son to life. She did so during the funeral and all who were present were astonished.

Shortly thereafter they went to the cave and found the statue where Our Lady had instructed them. A chapel was built at the location and eventually a large shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe was established.

Interestingly enough, many of the Spanish explorers who journeyed to the New World had a devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe and placed their journeys under her protection.

Later she would appear again, this time to Juan Diego in Mexico and her miraculous image would become one of the most famous images in the world.

Read more: An inside look at the hidden symbols found in Our Lady of Guadalupe’s image

Read more: Prayer to Our Lady of Guadalupe, written by St. John Paul II

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  4. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW