Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Inspiring Stories

Meet the Knights of Columbus’ “Family of the Year”

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
Courtesy of Knights of Columbus
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Dec 12, 2019

The Krebs family is an inspiration for families everywhere.

Each year the Knights of Columbus honors a particular family that is instrumental in creating a vibrant community at their parish. Chosen from nominations sent in by K of C councils, the annual award is presented at the Supreme Convention each summer.
For their inspiring faith and parish involvement, Joseph and Nicole Krebs of Albany, Oregon, and their eight children, ranging in age from one to 18 years, are this year’s Family of the Year.
One or more of the Krebses can frequently be found at St.Mary’s church, their home parish. Joseph Krebs gives his time and talents as parish Family Director. He’s involved in the Holy Family Prayer Night, in which families gather in a local park to pray the Rosary. He ushers at Mass, and works on the Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest. Joe has now been a Knight of Columbus for three years. “The Knights have offered me an excellent path for how to be a better man, husband and father of my  family,” said Krebs, who carries out his duties as a Knight on top of his work as operations manager for an animal health and pet supply distributor.
Nicole is a 3rd grade Religious Education teacher’s aide, and is also a co-founder of the Little Flowers Girls Club, which has grown to become one of the largest ministries in the parish. Together, Joseph and Nicole help with a variety of parish events, including the Shrove Tuesday and Summer Festivals, Easter Egg Hunt, K of C breakfasts, Community Open Mic Nights, and Stations of the Cross, as well as the inaugural Father Daughter Night.  As a couple, they’ve served as confirmation sponsors and godparents, and also support two children in Guatemala and India through Unbound, which supports education, food, and medicine.
The eight Krebs children are: Isabel (18), Caledon (17), Maximillian (13), Lucianna (12), Gabrielle (9), Theodore (5), Benedict (3) and Emilia (1). Four of the children have served in multiple leadership roles, no doubt inspired by their parents, at Vacation Bible School, Confirmation retreats, the Summer Parish Festival, the High School and Middle School Youth Group, and the Little Flowers Club.
“We were awestruck,” Nicole said after learning her family won the award. “Just imagining all the incredible families across the world that we were measured with and to have the honor of that title being given to us, our responsibility is amazing.”
What an inspiring family!
Tags:
FamilyInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  4. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW