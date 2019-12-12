Meet the Knights of Columbus’ “Family of the Year”

Each year the Knights of Columbus honors a particular family that is instrumental in creating a vibrant community at their parish. Chosen from nominations sent in by K of C councils, the annual award is presented at the Supreme Convention each summer.

For their inspiring faith and parish involvement, Joseph and Nicole Krebs of Albany, Oregon, and their eight children, ranging in age from one to 18 years, are this year’s Family of the Year.

One or more of the Krebses can frequently be found at St.Mary’s church, their home parish. Joseph Krebs gives his time and talents as parish Family Director. He’s involved in the Holy Family Prayer Night, in which families gather in a local park to pray the Rosary. He ushers at Mass, and works on the Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest. Joe has now been a Knight of Columbus for three years. “The Knights have offered me an excellent path for how to be a better man, husband and father of my family,” said Krebs, who carries out his duties as a Knight on top of his work as operations manager for an animal health and pet supply distributor.

Nicole is a 3rd grade Religious Education teacher’s aide, and is also a co-founder of the Little Flowers Girls Club, which has grown to become one of the largest ministries in the parish. Together, Joseph and Nicole help with a variety of parish events, including the Shrove Tuesday and Summer Festivals, Easter Egg Hunt, K of C breakfasts, Community Open Mic Nights, and Stations of the Cross, as well as the inaugural Father Daughter Night. As a couple, they’ve served as confirmation sponsors and godparents, and also support two children in Guatemala and India through Unbound , which supports education, food, and medicine.

The eight Krebs children are: Isabel (18), Caledon (17), Maximillian (13), Lucianna (12), Gabrielle (9), Theodore (5), Benedict (3) and Emilia (1). Four of the children have served in multiple leadership roles, no doubt inspired by their parents, at Vacation Bible School, Confirmation retreats, the Summer Parish Festival, the High School and Middle School Youth Group, and the Little Flowers Club.

“We were awestruck,” Nicole said after learning her family won the award. “Just imagining all the incredible families across the world that we were measured with and to have the honor of that title being given to us, our responsibility is amazing.”

What an inspiring family!