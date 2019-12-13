Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Lifestyle

19 Family members dance on the lawn to celebrate the Christmas season (Video)

ORGILL FAMILY CHRISTMAS DANCE
slamminammon | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Sarah Robsdottir | Dec 13, 2019

Because life itself is a celebration, and these folks show us how!  

I stumbled upon this video of the Orgill family (8 siblings, 2 parents, 5 in-laws, and 4 nieces and nephews) dancing to Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Christmas Tree,” and I’ve been bopping along with them ever since:

I find myself rewatching the clip again and again, my little ones dancing at my feet. The first time I saw the smiling uncles dancing like teenagers I laughed until I cried — tears of joy, but also tears of sadness. My heart echoed the comment of one Youtube fan: “What an adorable family. Coming from a broken home, it always warms my heart to see families so close like this. So precious.”  

My mind spun as we watched the clip again this morning: “They must have rehearsed! I thought “A whole lot!” Seriously, I’m baffled — I have family members that won’t even sit in the same room with one another. The Orgills, however, have led me to finally understand why there are still rifts between my grouchy relatives — clearly, they have not done enough dancing!

Oh, and did I mention that this is the Orgill’s 7th Annual Christmas dance? Decked out in their mom’s colorful Christmas sweaters, the family brings to mind the words of my beloved Byzantine Archbishop Joseph M. Raya: ” … God himself is a celebration. Consequently, all of creation — man, animals, organic and inorganic life, each at its own level, is also a celebration.” (The Eyes of the Gospel, Raya, p. 7)

Thanks, Orgills. You’ve given me a great example of how to celebrate! Keep an eye out for my own family’s dance video next year!  

Read more: Dancing doctor brings a smile to his sick young patients (Video)

Read more: Why this 77-year-old ballerina is still dancing

Tags:
AdventChristmasFamily
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  4. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  5. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    A patron saint for strong-willed children and those with fiery …
  8. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW