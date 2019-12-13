19 Family members dance on the lawn to celebrate the Christmas season (Video)

I stumbled upon this video of the Orgill family (8 siblings, 2 parents, 5 in-laws, and 4 nieces and nephews) dancing to Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Christmas Tree,” and I’ve been bopping along with them ever since:

I find myself rewatching the clip again and again, my little ones dancing at my feet. The first time I saw the smiling uncles dancing like teenagers I laughed until I cried — tears of joy, but also tears of sadness. My heart echoed the comment of one Youtube fan: “What an adorable family. Coming from a broken home, it always warms my heart to see families so close like this. So precious.”

My mind spun as we watched the clip again this morning: “They must have rehearsed! I thought “A whole lot!” Seriously, I’m baffled — I have family members that won’t even sit in the same room with one another. The Orgills, however, have led me to finally understand why there are still rifts between my grouchy relatives — clearly, they have not done enough dancing!

Oh, and did I mention that this is the Orgill’s 7th Annual Christmas dance? Decked out in their mom’s colorful Christmas sweaters, the family brings to mind the words of my beloved Byzantine Archbishop Joseph M. Raya: ” … God himself is a celebration. Consequently, all of creation — man, animals, organic and inorganic life, each at its own level, is also a celebration.” (The Eyes of the Gospel, Raya, p. 7)

Thanks, Orgills. You’ve given me a great example of how to celebrate! Keep an eye out for my own family’s dance video next year!

