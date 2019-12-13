For pope’s 50th anniversary, Spanish painter creates images for two stamps

Young Bergoglio is shown with the church where he received his call to the priesthood.
The painting of young Bergoglio includes one of his favorite devotions to Mary, as Our Lady Undoer of Knots. It also has the Basilica of St. Joseph in Flores.
It was in passing by that church that Jorge felt a desire to go to confession, and sensed that the Lord was calling him to the priesthood. He left with the will to embrace that call.
The present-day image reflects the Holy Father’s spiritual insight into God’s mercy.
The image of Divine Mercy, revealed to St. Faustina, is part of the stamp.
