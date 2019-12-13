Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Church

For pope’s 50th anniversary, Spanish painter creates images for two stamps

Raul Berzosa Stamps
Raúl Berzosa | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Dec 13, 2019

Young Bergoglio is shown with the church where he received his call to the priesthood.

The work of Spanish artist Raul Berzosa is helping the Vatican to mark Pope Francis’ 50th anniversary of priestly ordination. Two stamps, one depicting the young Jorge Bergoglio, and one of the present day, were issued for the occasion.

The painting of young Bergoglio includes one of his favorite devotions to Mary, as Our Lady Undoer of Knots. It also has the Basilica of St. Joseph in Flores.

It was in passing by that church that Jorge felt a desire to go to confession, and sensed that the Lord was calling him to the priesthood. He left with the will to embrace that call.

The present-day image reflects the Holy Father’s spiritual insight into God’s mercy.

The image of Divine Mercy, revealed to St. Faustina, is part of the stamp.

https://www.facebook.com/raulberzosa/photos/a.565738886944070/1333025256882092/?type=3&theater

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  4. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  5. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    A patron saint for strong-willed children and those with fiery …
  8. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW