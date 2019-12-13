Longest Guadalupe pilgrimage in U.S. draws thousands

Starting out at dawn, an estimated 20,000 Californians walk 34 miles.
The Virgin of Guadalupe was anything but in solitude, as an estimated 20,000 pilgrims accompanied her on the long trek to Coachella.
The Palm Springs-to-Coachella pilgrimage, now in its 19th year, is considered the longest such pilgrimage in the country. Organizer Sonia Gonzalez told the Desert Sun that she expected as many as 20,000 people to participate. An exact count is hard to come by, however, because the procession’s size ebbs and flows throughout the day as people join or drop out along the route.
“We don’t know exactly how many people participate, but the procession is about two miles long,” she told the newspaper.
When the procession first started in 2000, it was organized by a local family, but the responsibility later was taken up by area dioceses who pay for the cost of police services throughout the valley, as well as providing portable bathrooms and other support services for the day-long walk.
The pilgrimage this year, which got underway at dawn, was accompanied by a new seven-and-a-half-foot tall replica of the image of Lady of Guadalupe. It is one of 125 officially recognized by the Church as authentic copies.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?