Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Spirituality

Prayer to bring back those who have left the Church

GOOD SHEPHARD
Bernhard Plockhorst | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 13, 2019

May the light of Christ bring these precious souls out of darkness and into the loving arms of the Shepherd.

Everyone most likely knows someone who has walked away from the Church. They could be a family member, a friend, or even a fellow parishioner who used to faithfully come every Sunday to Mass.

Whatever the case may be, it pains us every time we think of how that person left the loving arms of the Good Shepherd. We would do anything to bring them back, but often we don’t know what to do.

Besides our positive example, the best thing to do is to pray for the Good Shepherd to do his work and search out the one sheep who has strayed from the flock. He is the only one capable of carrying that soul back into the flock and is the one to whom our prayers should be addressed.

Here is a short prayer from The Garden of the Soul prayer book that asks God to bring these souls into the light of Christ and to remove whatever is blinding them from the truth.

God of Mercy, look down with an eye of pity and compassion on all those souls who have gone away from the paths of truth and unity, and from the one fold of the one Shepherd, Jesus Christ, into the by-paths of error. O, bring them back to you and to your Church. Dispel their darkness by your heavenly light; take off the veil from before their eyes, with which the common enemy hath blindfolded them. Take away from them the spirit of obstinacy, pride, and self-conceit. Give them a humble and docile heart. Give them a strong desire of finding out your truth, and a strong grace to enable them to embrace it. Amen.

Read more: Worried about a friend or family member? Try the Green Scapular

Read more: Jesus himself gave us this prayer for the conversion of a friend or family member

Tags:
PrayerPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  4. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  5. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    A patron saint for strong-willed children and those with fiery …
  8. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW