Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Church

The Ukrainian “Church Spring”: More and more young men want to join the priesthood

Aid to the Church in Need
Share
Print
Dolors Massot | Dec 13, 2019

Years after the collapse of the Soviet regime and the end of communist religious persecution and repression, the country is now experiencing a rebirth of priestly vocations.

Svyatoslav Shevchuk is 49 years old. He might be young, but he has witnessed firsthand Ukraine’s transformation, and knows what persecution and freedom look like.

When he experienced his call to the priesthood in the 1990s, his country was still part of the Soviet Union. Religious practice was strictly prohibited, and seminary studies were secretly kept underground. He saw his fellow Catholic brothers and sisters being persecuted and arrested.

Back then, Shevchuk received donations from abroad that allowed him to cover his life expenses as a seminarian and a Theology student. In 1994, he was ordained a priest.

In 1991, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine became independent. With independence also came religious freedom. Since 2011, Shevchuk is the archbishop of the Ukrainian Greco-Catholic Church. Greco-Catholics might be a minority in Ukraine, but their presence in the country can be traced back to the 10th century.

“Many young people responded to God’s call”

Greco-Catholic Ukrainians are the largest community of all 24 Eastern Catholic churches, and are in full communion with Rome. Shevchuk, who lives in Kiev, is a testimony to the fact that, despite the many difficulties that the country still has to go through in the aftermath of the decades-long Soviet occupation and in the current armed conflicts in the region, many have decided to respond to God’s calling, following the path to priesthood: “Today,” he says, “many young people are responding to God’s call.”

Even if being a seminarian is legally permitted today in Ukraine, religious persecution being officially banned, economic and other kind of difficulties are common and numerous.

Need for authentic pastors

Older Ukrainians still fear espionage, betrayal, and punishment, practices that were the order of the day during the many decades the Soviet regime occupied the country. As many of them live alone, they are often hopeless, and end up alcoholics. “We have a pressing need for true pastors able to become part of the lives of the people, who can accompany them closely,” the archbishop explains.

Fearless

Shevchuk is quite optimistic, now that the situation has changed: “I am happy to see our seminarians live their vocation without any fear.”

These young men’s formation in the seminary is possible thanks to donations that come from all over the world. These donations are sent by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

We can all contribute, regardless of where we are, to support the Greco-Catholic Church in Ukraine — as Pope Francis has repeatedly said it is his wish — and to help these young men complete their training and studies to become the priests their respective communities need. This Christmas, send them a heartfelt Gift of Faith

If you are making your Gift of Faith from the U.S., use this link: https://bit.ly/2LLqrIl

If you are making your Gift of Faith from Canada, use this link: https://bit.ly/2t2tgye

If you are making your Gift of Faith from Ireland, use this link: https://bit.ly/2rBA8lO

If you are making your Gift of Faith from the UK, use this link: https://bit.ly/2PbOQsW

If you are making your Gift of Faith from Australia, use this link: https://bit.ly/2Pd2DiP

If you are making your Gift of Faith from the Philippines, use this link: https://bit.ly/2YCIAxt

If you are making your Gift of Faith from any other country, use this link: https://bit.ly/34ezTKR

Tags:
Aid to the Church in NeedUkraineUkrainian Catholics
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  4. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  5. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    A patron saint for strong-willed children and those with fiery …
  8. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW