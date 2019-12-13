Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Two disabled pro-life advocates join together in a moving song

GIANNA JESSEN AND JONI EARECKSON TADA
Gianna Jessen | Facebook | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 13, 2019

And the result is truly uplifting!

Radio host, Christian author, and advocate for the disabled Joni Eareckson Tada recently shared on Facebook a video she made with one of her guests, Gianna Jessen. Along with the video, Tada told a brief story about Jessen and how she survived an abortion attempt.

Remarkably, Jessen was born weighing 2.5 pounds, after the saline abortion her birth mother was undergoing failed. Instead of signing notes concerning the procedure, the doctor actually signed her birth certificate. Although Jessen had cerebral palsy as a result of the abortion attempt, she was adopted at the age of four and has gone on to share her love and appreciation of life as a pro-life advocate on an international level.

While receiving an award from the Life Action group in Southern California for all of her efforts, Jessen met up with Tada in her studio and they finished their meeting with a little duet. As Tada shared in her post, the occasion allowed for “two women with disabilities to lift their voices in glorious harmony, all for the listening pleasure of our Savior and King.” 

By watching the video you’ll feel the sheer love these two women have for their heavenly Father, even though they’ve both faced extremely challenging situations in their lives. Their joy is contagious and most inspiring, especially during Advent when we are filled with  hope and faith about the coming of Jesus Christ.

Read more: The carpenter who teaches his teen apprentices to be pro-life through their trade

Read more: Listen to this woman with cerebral palsy stun the crowd with her angelic voice (VIDEO)

