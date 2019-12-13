Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Inspiring Stories

What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him

ANGELA MUSOLESI, DON AMORTH
Angela Musolesi | Youtube
Share
Print
Annalisa Teggi | Dec 13, 2019

A religious sister and former assistant of exorcist Fr. Gabriele Amorth shares her experiences.

Sister Angela Musolesi is a lay Franciscan nun who specializes in the Ministry of Liberation. She was a collaborator of Fr. Gabriele Amorth, an exorcist of the Diocese of Rome, for about 30 years. She founded the Children of Light, a community that gathers for intercessory prayer with groups of families and friends.

Aleteia interviewed Sister Angela about her experience helping to free people from demonic influence. Here are some excerpts from that conversation, highlighting the powerlessness of the devil before Mary’s humility and holiness:

Sister Angela, thank you for your willingness to speak with Aleteia. I’ll start with a direct question: should we be afraid of the devil?

I’ll tell you about an episode that happened to me two days ago. The devil is afraid of us, of us who have solid faith. He’s afraid because he knows that we are of God. Two days ago I was praying with a priest for a person, while I was saying prayers of liberation, Satan showed up; he was very angry and said: “I’ll kill you, I’ll kill you.” I replied, “You can do nothing to me because I am very protected by the Immaculate.” I pointed to the statue of Mary Most Holy, and repeated the sentence three times. The third time that I reminded him of the protection of the Immaculate, he began to cry.

I was struck by this episode: he cried. It means that Satan knows the truth well; he knows well that Our Lady has defeated him. Satan knows well that he has been defeated by Mary and that he can do nothing to those protected by Mary—people of faith who entrust themselves to her. Satan cried because he knows he is defeated, so we should not be afraid of him.

One thing that strikes me very much in your books is the power of Our Lady. Reading your eyewitness accounts of liberation from the oppression of the evil one, it’s sensational to see the anger that the devil manifests precisely because of the most powerful weapon that Mary has: her humility.

First of all, let us keep in mind that the teachings that I repeat are those of Fr. Amorth, which in some cases are not agreed upon by everyone.

A short time ago I happened to pray for a person oppressed by the evil one, with a priest who adheres to the principles of Fr. Amorth and who has joined the Children of Light which I founded. First, he commanded every unclean legion to leave the person, and then I repeated it. Satan revealed himself and said, “I do not take orders from a woman.” “Oh, no?” I replied, and I took the image of Mary and reminded him that he was defeated by a woman, and he became infuriated. Keep in mind that Satan’s principles are first and foremost the conviction that he is the greatest, and then that women are worth nothing. By that logic, it’s crazy for him to admit that he was defeated by a woman. Hence the desperation he manifests when he is reminded of it. Sometimes I heard him say about Mary: “Your mother, not my mother.”

It is an unspeakable humiliation for the proudest being to bow before the most humble … And why is the devil so eager to attack the family?

The family is an icon of the Holy Trinity, and the family is what builds and sustains society. To strike at the image of God in us, the devil strikes at the family, because it’s the pillar of life and therefore also of the Kingdom of God.

Read more: How the Virgin Mary protects her faithful children from all evil

Read more: Prayer for deliverance from evil through the intercession of Mary

Tags:
ExorcismVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  4. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  5. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    A patron saint for strong-willed children and those with fiery …
  8. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW