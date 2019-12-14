Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls' names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Aleteia
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
5 Great Christmas songs from children’s choirs

“I will sing of your majesty above the heavens with the mouths of babes and infants.” – Psalm 8:2-3

Christmas is a time of peace and joy, but for children it is also a time of wonder. As even the secular world changes its aesthetics in favor of this Christian holiday, our young ones learn about the mystery of God’s incarnation and the Nativity practically from Thanksgiving until Christmas Day. 

Jesus came into the world through the vessel of the Blessed Virgin, pure through her Immaculate Conception. It is perhaps too fitting then, that Jesus’ magnificent purity be sung from the mouths of the truly innocent, our children.

Christmas songs just seem to carry a bit more emotional weight when sung by kids. Their performances are unique in that they don’t even have to sing perfectly to be enjoyed, although the ones that do are incredibly impressive. Even if they sing out of key, it always takes us back to the enchantment of our early Christmases.

So let’s take a trip back through our childhoods as we listen to five great Christmas tunes performed by children’s choirs.

1. “Born on Christmas Day” – One Voice Children’s Choir 

One Voice Children’s Choir performed Kristin Chenoweth’s “Born on Christmas Day” in 2015. This recording is especially impressive because the children perform not only the vocals, but all the orchestration as well. It looks like the only adults in the group are the conductor and the pianist.

2. “O Holy Night” – The Harlem Boys Choir

The Harlem Boys Choir infused “O Holy Night” with the power of Gospel music, and all we can say is “Testify!” The kids’ voices are accented by brilliant jazz musicians, especially their keyboardist, who puts on a clinic in the background.

3. “Sleigh Ride” – Vienna’s Boys Choir

Vienna’s Boys Choir is widely considered one of the best in the world, and it’s clear to see why from this recording. They give a straight performance of the Christmas classic, “Sleigh Ride,” which features a tremendous orchestra around them. The excellent training these kids receive from the program is apparent from their great diction and tight harmonies.

4. “Carol of the Bells” – Libera

Libera, the English boys’ choir, has been around since 1995, and they’ve established themselves as another of the world’s great children’s choirs with professional videos and high quality performances. These kids have been extensively trained in vocal performance.

5. “Christmas Time Is Here” – Elemental Music Children’s Choir

No list of children’s Christmas tunes could be complete without “Christmas Time Is Here,” written for A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965. We appreciated this choir because they got the low-key energy of the song down, but they stayed in key much better than the kids did in the 1965 recording. The tune endures as a perfect song to sit back in front of the fire and admire the tree-decorating skills of your family.

