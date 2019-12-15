Bambinelli Sunday turns 50! Children of Rome bring pope the Baby Jesus for his blessing

For Gaudete Sunday each year, St. Peter’s Plaza fills with children bringing the Child from their Nativity Scenes
Speaking from the window of his studio in the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis greeted the children present in St Peter’s Square, telling them to hold high their Baby Jesus figurines.
As children all over the Square lifted up the Baby Jesus statues of all sizes, the Holy Father assured them that he blessed them “with all my heart.”
Recalling his recent Apostolic Letter on the meaning and importance of the Nativity Scene, he said, “the crib is like a living Gospel. Contemplating the Christmas story is like setting out on a spiritual journey, drawn by the humility of the God who became man in order to encounter every man and woman.”
“So great is His love for us that He became one of us, so that we in turn might become one with Him.”
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?