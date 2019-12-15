Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Spirituality

Do you feel the joy of Christian life?

Denis Kuvaev/Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 15, 2019

Jesus said very clearly that he wants you to be filled with joy!

Unfortunately, sometimes the Christian faith is seen as a bunch of rules that tell you what not to do. This paints Christianity in a negative light, making it appear that to be a Christian, one must constantly deny themselves what they want and forever be a gloomy person.

However, Jesus never wanted his followers to be pessimistic, approaching the world in a negative manner. In fact, he wanted his followers to experience joy.

As the Father loves me, so I also love you. Remain in my love. If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and remain in his love. I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and your joy may be complete. This is my commandment: love one another as I love you. (John 15:9-11)

The Gospel is meant to be Good News, though we don’t always experience it in that way. Suffering and self-denial is certainly part of the Gospel, but those things are meant to lead us into a deeper joy that is beyond this world.

Pope Francis even wrote an entire apostolic exhortation entitled The Joy of the Gospel, in which he explained that joy was linked to living out an authentic Christian life.

The Gospel, radiant with the glory of Christ’s cross, constantly invites us to rejoice. A few examples will suffice. “Rejoice!” is the angel’s greeting to Mary (Lk 1:28). Mary’s visit to Elizabeth makes John leap for joy in his mother’s womb (cf. Lk 1:41). In her song of praise, Mary proclaims: “My spirit rejoices in God my Savior” (Lk 1:47). When Jesus begins his ministry, John cries out: “For this reason, my joy has been fulfilled” (Jn 3:29). Jesus himself “rejoiced in the Holy Spirit” (Lk 10:21). His message brings us joy: “I have said these things to you, so that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be complete” (Jn 15:11). Our Christian joy drinks of the wellspring of his brimming heart.

We don’t always focus on our own joy and how, even in the midst of great suffering, we can possess the peace and joy of God’s love. Jesus on the cross was the most joyful person in the world!

Our joy doesn’t always need to be reflected in a bubbly attitude that can seem superficial, but it should be at the root of our faith, knowing that this joy foreshadows the joy that will come.

Pope Francis also commented in his exhortation that our modern world often robs us of our joy.

Sometimes we are tempted to find excuses and complain, acting as if we could only be happy if a thousand conditions were met. To some extent this is because our “technological society has succeeded in multiplying occasions of pleasure, yet has found it very difficult to engender joy.” I can say that the most beautiful and natural expressions of joy which I have seen in my life were in poor people who had little to hold on to. I also think of the real joy shown by others who, even amid pressing professional obligations, were able to preserve, in detachment and simplicity, a heart full of faith. In their own way, all these instances of joy flow from the infinite love of God, who has revealed himself to us in Jesus Christ.

Let us never lose our joy, as others will be drawn closer to the Gospel through the joyful living of our faith.

Read more: How to increase joy in your life according to the Bible

Read more: 10 Attitudes that will make you more joyful

Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    A patron saint for strong-willed children and those with fiery …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  8. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW