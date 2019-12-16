Catholic homilies are the shortest of all, study shows

A new Pew Research Center study has found that Catholic homilies are, by far, the shortest sermons of all major Christian denominations in the United States.

The study transcribed 49,719 sermons that were shared online by 6,431 churches during an eight-week period earlier this year.

The median length of a sermon was found to be 37 minutes, with Catholic homilies clocking in at a mere 14 minutes.

Here’s how they compare:

Historically black Protestant churches: 54 minutes

Evangelical Protestant churches: 39 minutes

Mainline Protestant churches: 25 minutes

Catholic churches: 14 minutes

To read the entire study, visit the Pew Forum website.