Catholic homilies are the shortest of all, study shows

The results of a Pew study which transcribed almost 50,000 sermons are in.
The study transcribed 49,719 sermons that were shared online by 6,431 churches during an eight-week period earlier this year.
The median length of a sermon was found to be 37 minutes, with Catholic homilies clocking in at a mere 14 minutes.
Here’s how they compare:
- Historically black Protestant churches: 54 minutes
- Evangelical Protestant churches: 39 minutes
- Mainline Protestant churches: 25 minutes
- Catholic churches: 14 minutes
To read the entire study, visit the Pew Forum website.
