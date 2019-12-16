Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Spirituality

For the tired, worried, and stretched very thin: The Advent message you need

TIRED
Wavebreakmedia - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ | Dec 16, 2019

10 Reasons for a holy stubbornness during this season

Is it good or bad to be stubborn? An honest answer could very well be, “It depends.”

If you’re an honest man taking a stand on a matter of principle, as depicted by Jimmy Steward in the classic film Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, being stubborn could be seen as praiseworthy.

If you’re an exhausted parent trying to “reason” with a screaming toddler who won’t go down for his nap, then stubbornness might be seen as the bane of your existence.

But what if you’re a faithful Catholic trying not to lose your mind or soul in a culture that is not only increasingly anti-Catholic, but also anti-moral and even anti-rational? Then stubbornness might actually be indispensable.

And what do these musings on stubbornness have to do with the Season of Advent?

Consider this—many friends across the country are looking forward to Christmas Day itself, because, as they say (in summary): “For at least one day I can just forget about everything.” These are good people who are tired, worried, and stretched very thin. Devotion to family, career, ministry, or just simply paying the bills from one day to the next has worn them down. It’s understandable, then, if these admirable and weary people are looking forward to just one day to forget about life for a while.

For all those good folks out there who are worked up and worn out and ready to collapse I say (while looking in the mirror): “It’s time to get stubborn!” It’s time to grasp more tightly and insist upon these truths:

  1. God is holy and good and cannot fail;
  2. God is just and merciful;
  3. God calls us to himself;
  4. Because we are sinners, we cannot see the face of God and live;
  5. The Second Person of the Holy Trinity, the only-begotten Son, became the son of the Virgin Mary;
  6. That incarnation of the Christ of God gave human flesh an unimaginable dignity, and human life a boundless hope for perfection and infinite love;
  7. Jesus Christ offered his life on the cross in order to defeat sin and death;
  8. His sacrifice was vindicated by Divine Father through the resurrection;
  9. The Risen Christ founded one Church, equipping her with Revelation and Sacraments in order to make disciples of all nations;
  10. The trials that we endure, as individuals, as communities great and small, and as the Church, can purify us and prepare us for Heaven, our only true home.

We have to shout these truths in our hearts—especially when we are in pain or tempted. We must teach these truths to our children. We must use these truths to ground our families and all of our institutions. We must make every effort to win others over to these truths. And we must so order our lives to ensure that these truths are passed on—intact—to the next generation.

A tall order, isn’t it? Even on a good day, it’s a tall order! And who has been having lots of good days lately? No one I know. Yet these are the truths that we are bound to, even as they set us free from the lies, illusions, addictions and seductions of this passing world. God’s grace—which is always available for those who ask for it—can enable us to be good stewards of these truths. Want proof?

Here’s just one saint who can serve as a role model for holy stubbornness: St. Joan of Arc. About her, the crusty old skeptic Mark Twain wrote:

She was truthful when lying was the common speech of men; she was honest when honest was become a lost virtue; she was a keeper of promises when the keeping of a promise was expected of no one; … she was full of pity when a merciless cruelty was the rule; she was steadfast when stability was unknown, and honorable in an age which had forgotten what honor was; she was a rock of convictions in a time when men believed in nothing and scoffed at all things; she was unfailingly true in an age that was false to the core; … she was of a dauntless courage when hope and courage had perished in the hearts of her nation…”

We need more people like that these days, don’t we? Dare we ask for the grace of holy stubbornness, as exemplified by St. Joan? Do we have the heart to use the Season of Advent as the time to renew our grip on the promises of God? Do we at least wish to replace the desire to “get away” with the longing to go deeper into truth of Christ? 

When I write next, I will offer some reflections on Christmas. Until then, let’s keep each other in prayer.

Tags:
Advent
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW