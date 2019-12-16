Pope urges children to be “little bridges,” and bring unity like Jesus does

Pope Francis urged children to become “little bridges” in their families and environments, working to bring unity as Jesus does.

The pope said this as he greeted representatives of Italian Catholic Action on December 16, in a pre-Christmas event.

Here is what he told them:

Dear boys and girls,

It is always nice to welcome you on the occasion of the Holy Nativity. … I thank you for your visit, for your good wishes and especially for your prayers. And I renew them with the hope that the Saviour will make complete the joy that I see on your faces today.

I leave you a task to do at home: on Christmas Day, gather in prayer and, with the same wonder as the shepherds, look at the Child Jesus, Who came into the world to bring God’s love, Who makes all things new.

With His birth, Jesus made Himself a bridge between God and mankind, reconciled earth and sky, and recomposed the whole human race in unity. And today He also asks you to be little “bridges” where you live: you already realize that there is always a need to build bridges, don’t you?

What is better? Building bridges or walls? [The young people answer: “Bridges!”]. And today He also asks you to be little bridges, where you live.

Already you realize that this is always necessary. Sometimes it is not easy, but if we are united with Jesus we can do it.

I ask Mary, the Mother of Jesus and our Mother, to accompany your journey. I recommend that you learn from her what it means to say: “Christmas”. She and Saint Joseph can truly teach us how to accept Jesus, how to adore Him and how to follow Him day by day. I bless you and all the boys and girls of the ACR. And you, please, do not forget to pray for me. Thank you!