Pray to your family’s guardian angels before you start your day

Ask them to protect your family and lead you all to make good choices.
This is good news as we need all the help we can get to live a life of virtue. These angels are always with us, but we don’t always see their influence. Often this is because we aren’t open to their guidance or we don’t call upon them in our need.
One way to remind the entire family to invoke their Guardian Angel throughout the day is to offer a morning prayer to these angels. Here is an adapted prayer from the Golden Manual that can be prayed as a family.
O holy guardian angels, to whose care we have been entrusted by God, enlighten, preserve, and govern us this day; defend us from all temptations, and obtain for us all needful grace, that we may love God, and serve him here, until we join with you to love, praise, and enjoy God’s presence, in everlasting life.
May the Lord bless us, and preserve us from all evil, and bring us to everlasting life; and may the souls of the faithful, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
