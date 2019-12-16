This Christmas, join the worldwide campaign helping Christians in need.

An unprecedented online movement helping Christian communities in Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, Iraq, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Uganda, has entered the final countdown.
The campaign consists of a YouTube micro-documentary series that reveal, first hand, the lives of Christian communities all around the globe for whom living their faith is not an easy task due to adverse political, economic, and social circumstances.
The countries featured in this spiritual tour of the world are Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, Iraq, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.
The campaign, which has already reached millions and has received thousands of donations, aims to give these Christian communities a “Gift of Faith.”
This concrete helping gesture is possible thanks to the work of this Pontifical foundation (ACN, that is) which, since 1947, has served and assisted Christians going through extremely difficult situations, offering them both spiritual and material support.
Let’s not leave our persecuted Christian brothers and sisters alone!
You can make your “Gift of faith” this Christmas by donating to ACN here:
By making a Gift of Faith, Christmas will be different for those who receive your help, but also for you.
If you are making your Gift of Faith from the U.S., use this link: https://bit.ly/2LQEMDx
If you are making your Gift of Faith from Canada, use this link: https://bit.ly/2PECTuF
If you are making your Gift of Faith from Ireland, use this link: https://bit.ly/36r64Ik
If you are making your Gift of Faith from the UK, use this link: https://bit.ly/2rxJ0ZZ
If you are making your Gift of Faith from Australia, use this link: https://bit.ly/2PDHptz
If you are making your Gift of Faith from the Philippines, use this link: https://bit.ly/2YFWf6W
If you are making your Gift of Faith from any other country, use this link: https://bit.ly/2YNgD6e
