This Christmas, join the worldwide campaign helping Christians in need.

This year, Advent is witness to an unprecedented initiative: an online, social-network based movement supporting Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) to help persecuted or struggling Christians.

The campaign consists of a YouTube micro-documentary series that reveal, first hand, the lives of Christian communities all around the globe for whom living their faith is not an easy task due to adverse political, economic, and social circumstances.

The countries featured in this spiritual tour of the world are Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, Iraq, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

The campaign, which has already reached millions and has received thousands of donations, aims to give these Christian communities a “Gift of Faith.”

This concrete helping gesture is possible thanks to the work of this Pontifical foundation (ACN, that is) which, since 1947, has served and assisted Christians going through extremely difficult situations, offering them both spiritual and material support.

Let’s not leave our persecuted Christian brothers and sisters alone!

