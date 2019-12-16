Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Church

This Christmas, join the worldwide campaign helping Christians in need.

Aid to the Church in Need
Share
Print
Dolors Massot | Dec 16, 2019

An unprecedented online movement helping Christian communities in Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, Iraq, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Uganda, has entered the final countdown.

This year, Advent is witness to an unprecedented initiative: an online, social-network based movement supporting Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) to help persecuted or struggling Christians. 

The campaign consists of a YouTube micro-documentary series that reveal, first hand, the lives of Christian communities all around the globe for whom living their faith is not an easy task due to adverse political, economic, and social circumstances. 

The countries featured in this spiritual tour of the world are Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, Iraq, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

The campaign, which has already reached millions and has received thousands of donations, aims to give these Christian communities a “Gift of Faith.”

This concrete helping gesture is possible thanks to the work of this Pontifical foundation (ACN, that is) which, since 1947, has served and assisted Christians going through extremely difficult situations, offering them both spiritual and material support.

Let’s not leave our persecuted Christian brothers and sisters alone!

You can make your “Gift of faith” this Christmas by donating to ACN here: 

By making a Gift of Faith, Christmas will be different for those who receive your help, but also for you. 

If you are making your Gift of Faith from the U.S., use this link: https://bit.ly/2LQEMDx 

If you are making your Gift of Faith from Canada, use this link: https://bit.ly/2PECTuF 

If you are making your Gift of Faith from Ireland, use this link: https://bit.ly/36r64Ik 

If you are making your Gift of Faith from the UK, use this link: https://bit.ly/2rxJ0ZZ 

If you are making your Gift of Faith from Australia, use this link: https://bit.ly/2PDHptz 

If you are making your Gift of Faith from the Philippines, use this link:  https://bit.ly/2YFWf6W 

If you are making your Gift of Faith from any other country, use this link: https://bit.ly/2YNgD6e 

Tags:
Aid to the Church in Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW