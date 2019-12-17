Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Lifestyle

11 Catholic gifts teens will love

CHRISTMAS
Alliance Images | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Dec 17, 2019

Keep it cool and Catholic with these fun presents!

Teenagers are at a tricky time of life, as they assert their independence yet still have so much to learn. When considering what’s helpful for teenage Catholics, it’s helpful to keep in mind these words from Dorothy Day: “Most cradle Catholics have gone through, or need to go through, a second conversion which binds them with a more profound, a more mature love and obedience to the Church.” As a parent, relative, or friend, what can you do to help your teen embrace this “second conversion”? These gifts can help! Whether you’ve got teens of your own, or need to buy something for a relative or godchild, there’s something on this list for any teen.

PRESENTS
Every Sacred Sunday | Blessed is She | Blessed is She

1. Every Sacred Sunday is a prayer journal based on the weekly Mass readings. It’s both functional and beautiful, and draws readers closer to God through using it week after week. What a great way to invite teens into praying and contemplating God’s Word!

2. Similarly, a Catholic Journaling Bible will help teens grow closer to Our Lord through Sacred Scripture. Writing down their prayers and reflections on faith is a meaningful process and will make this Bible one they’ll treasure for years to come.

3. Every student needs a planner, and this mini planner from Blessed Is She is gorgeous and will help nurture a young woman’s faith.

PRESENTS
Tiny Saints | JustLovePrints/Etsy | WandererCatholic/Etsy

4. A backpack or keychain looks better with a Tiny Saints charm that helps teens keep in mind the presence of their heavenly friends. You can find just about any saint included!

5. Rock a cool baseball cap with a Catholic message. Our favorite is the one that says Be Not Afraid in St. John Paul II’s own handwriting!

6. For all those times they’re toting school stuff, sports stuff, band stuff, party stuff, all the stuff! Teens will find a thousand uses for this tote bag featuring the inspiring words of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati.

PRESENTS
GratiaDesignCoShop/Etsy | Be a Heart | Brick House in the City

7. Upgrade their pen and pencil carrying case with this soft zipper pouch reminding them to “Pray, hope and don’t worry!”

8. Enamel pins add instant flair to lapels, backpacks, tote bags and just about anything else. Even better if they feature your teen’s favorite saint, like these from Studio Senn and Be A Heart Design.

9. Who knew a simple t-shirt could be a tool for the new evangelization? Your teen can wear his or her faith on her sleeve, and look great doing it, in a stylish and comfy Brick House in the City shirt or cardigan for the girls and guys (and here’s our review!).

Studio Senn | Be a Heart

10. A clear vinyl sticker featuring a holy image or prayer can go on a teen’s laptop, phone, water bottle, travel mug, mirror, window, or anywhere else that they want a small reminder of God’s presence.

11. Scrunchies are back in style, and this Marian scrunchie keeps Our Lady on her mind throughout the day. Plus all she needs is a hydroflask and she’s ready to go viral as a VSCO girl (sksksksk)!

Read more: The surprising wisdom of teenagers

Read more: The truth about teenage girls

Tags:
ChildrenChristmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW