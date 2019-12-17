11 Catholic gifts teens will love

Keep it cool and Catholic with these fun presents!
1. Every Sacred Sunday is a prayer journal based on the weekly Mass readings. It’s both functional and beautiful, and draws readers closer to God through using it week after week. What a great way to invite teens into praying and contemplating God’s Word!
2. Similarly, a Catholic Journaling Bible will help teens grow closer to Our Lord through Sacred Scripture. Writing down their prayers and reflections on faith is a meaningful process and will make this Bible one they’ll treasure for years to come.
3. Every student needs a planner, and this mini planner from Blessed Is She is gorgeous and will help nurture a young woman’s faith.
4. A backpack or keychain looks better with a Tiny Saints charm that helps teens keep in mind the presence of their heavenly friends. You can find just about any saint included!
5. Rock a cool baseball cap with a Catholic message. Our favorite is the one that says Be Not Afraid in St. John Paul II’s own handwriting!
6. For all those times they’re toting school stuff, sports stuff, band stuff, party stuff, all the stuff! Teens will find a thousand uses for this tote bag featuring the inspiring words of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati.
7. Upgrade their pen and pencil carrying case with this soft zipper pouch reminding them to “Pray, hope and don’t worry!”
8. Enamel pins add instant flair to lapels, backpacks, tote bags and just about anything else. Even better if they feature your teen’s favorite saint, like these from Studio Senn and Be A Heart Design.
9. Who knew a simple t-shirt could be a tool for the new evangelization? Your teen can wear his or her faith on her sleeve, and look great doing it, in a stylish and comfy Brick House in the City shirt or cardigan for the girls and guys (and here’s our review!).
10. A clear vinyl sticker featuring a holy image or prayer can go on a teen’s laptop, phone, water bottle, travel mug, mirror, window, or anywhere else that they want a small reminder of God’s presence.
11. Scrunchies are back in style, and this Marian scrunchie keeps Our Lady on her mind throughout the day. Plus all she needs is a hydroflask and she’s ready to go viral as a VSCO girl (sksksksk)!
Read more: The surprising wisdom of teenagers
Read more: The truth about teenage girls
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?