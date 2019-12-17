11 Catholic gifts teens will love

Every Sacred Sunday | Blessed is She | Blessed is She

Teenagers are at a tricky time of life, as they assert their independence yet still have so much to learn. When considering what’s helpful for teenage Catholics, it’s helpful to keep in mind these words from Dorothy Day: “Most cradle Catholics have gone through, or need to go through, a second conversion which binds them with a more profound, a more mature love and obedience to the Church.” As a parent, relative, or friend, what can you do to help your teen embrace this “second conversion”? These gifts can help! Whether you’ve got teens of your own, or need to buy something for a relative or godchild, there’s something on this list for any teen.

1. Every Sacred Sunday is a prayer journal based on the weekly Mass readings. It’s both functional and beautiful, and draws readers closer to God through using it week after week. What a great way to invite teens into praying and contemplating God’s Word!

2. Similarly, a Catholic Journaling Bible will help teens grow closer to Our Lord through Sacred Scripture. Writing down their prayers and reflections on faith is a meaningful process and will make this Bible one they’ll treasure for years to come.

3. Every student needs a planner, and this mini planner from Blessed Is She is gorgeous and will help nurture a young woman’s faith.

4. A backpack or keychain looks better with a Tiny Saints charm that helps teens keep in mind the presence of their heavenly friends. You can find just about any saint included!

5. Rock a cool baseball cap with a Catholic message. Our favorite is the one that says Be Not Afraid in St. John Paul II’s own handwriting!

6. For all those times they’re toting school stuff, sports stuff, band stuff, party stuff, all the stuff! Teens will find a thousand uses for this tote bag featuring the inspiring words of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati.

7. Upgrade their pen and pencil carrying case with this soft zipper pouch reminding them to “Pray, hope and don’t worry!”

8. Enamel pins add instant flair to lapels, backpacks, tote bags and just about anything else. Even better if they feature your teen’s favorite saint, like these from Studio Senn and Be A Heart Design.

9. Who knew a simple t-shirt could be a tool for the new evangelization? Your teen can wear his or her faith on her sleeve, and look great doing it, in a stylish and comfy Brick House in the City shirt or cardigan for the girls and guys (and here’s our review!).

10. A clear vinyl sticker featuring a holy image or prayer can go on a teen’s laptop, phone, water bottle, travel mug, mirror, window, or anywhere else that they want a small reminder of God’s presence.

11. Scrunchies are back in style, and this Marian scrunchie keeps Our Lady on her mind throughout the day. Plus all she needs is a hydroflask and she’s ready to go viral as a VSCO girl (sksksksk)!

