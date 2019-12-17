Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Lifestyle

5 Ways to fight seasonal depressive episodes with faith

ZIRYTOWANA KOBIETA
William Recinos/Unsplash | CC0
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Dec 17, 2019

Studies show religious practice helps reduce the risk of depression for teens and adults. Here’s what you can do to keep yourself healthier this winter.

I heard a segment on NPR that intrigued me last month. The topic the hosts were discussing was the effect of organized religion on mental health. They discussed a study showing that if religious adolescents go to church once a week, they are up to 20% less likely to be at risk for moderate to severe depression. One of the interesting points mentioned was that the study’s creators tested to make sure it wasn’t just a good home life or a family background that accounted for the lower risk, and found that it was more than that. (Check out the segment here). 

The episode made me think about what parts of religious faith help in preventing depression. I extrapolated how one might battle sadness caused by seasonal changes with faith because it’s that time of year when in many places, you just don’t see the sun much anymore. This can cause some of us to get a little stir crazy. It can also lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Reduced sunlight causes a drop in melatonin and seratonin levels, as well as messing up our biological clock. Many people develop a case of the winter blues, so if you’ve noticed your mood changing with the seasons, you’re not alone. 

Now before going further, I need to note that the practices I’m going to suggest might help you if you have a mild case of seasonal sadness. But these ideas are not a replacement for good therapy and/or medication, especially if your sadness is overwhelming and interfering with your daily life. If that sounds like you, please find more help than this little article can give.  

But, if your mood is just a bit off in these winter months, these religious practices might help … 

  1. Go to church on Sundays. We were made to praise God, and that’s what Mass is all about. Acknowledging your smallness and God’s greatness can help put your life in perspective. Sadness makes you focus inward, and Mass gives you a chance to look away from yourself for a bit and look towards your Creator.
  2. Join a group at your church. Or, at least explore a group by attending a few meetings. Maybe you church has small groups, or has ways to volunteer with others in different ministries. The community you will hopefully find is also a good way to get outside yourself. 
  3. Start a prayer journal. Set aside some time to be silent in front of a crucifix every day. First write down in your journal the things you are worried about that day. Then write down the things you are thankful for. Then just sit in silence praising and thanking God. 
  4. Find a short prayer that you can say several times throughout the day. Doing this will give you perspective and remind you what your life is really about. “Oh my God, I believe in you, I hope in you, I love you.” “Jesus, I trust in you.” “God, have mercy on us, and on the whole world.” 
  5. Ask yourself, “Who can I love well today?” when you wake up. And try not to go to sleep at night until you’ve helped at least one person. Be that friendly word of encouragement, some coffee to brighten their day, or a little note or voicemail. Doing something little out of love for someone else, especially when you’re struggling yourself, is a powerful mood changer.

God is still with us when the world is cold and bare. While it is easier to see His goodness when the sun is shining, seeking Him in the winter can help lift us soul and body.   

Read more: 13 Ways to help when a loved one is struggling with depression

Read more: Physical exercise is an important preventative medicine for depression

Tags:
FaithMental Health
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW