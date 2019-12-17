Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Spirituality

Antiphon House: A unique Advent calendar inspired by the liturgy

Antiphon House
Courtesy of Shower of Roses
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 17, 2019

Count down the last 8 days before Christmas with this Advent calendar based on the “O Antiphons.”

There exist countless Advent calendars that a family can use to count down the days until Christmas. From Lego to wine and cheese, nearly everything has been used during this special month of December.

However, one family tradition that isn’t well known is called the Antiphon House.

The origins are difficult to trace, but the tradition is based on the ancient liturgical practice in the Catholic Church of marking the final days of Advent with the chanting of the Great Antiphons.

Read more: Prepare your heart for Christmas with the Great Antiphons

Dom Guéranger explains in his Liturgical Year the symbolism of singing these verses during Evening Prayer (Vespers):

The canonical Hour of Vespers has been selected as the most appropriate time for this solemn supplication to our Savior, because, as the Church sings in one of her hymns, it was in the Evening of the world (vergente mundi vespere) that the Messias came amongst us. These Antiphons are sung at the Magnificat, to show us that the Savior, whom we expect, is to come to us by Mary.

Each antiphon (or each verse of the hymn “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” which is the O Antiphons set to music) is recited/sung on successive days leading up to Christmas, starting on December 17 and ending on December 23. The antiphons are biblically based and each features a different title of the Messiah from the Old Testament.

The Antiphon House takes these verses and transforms them into a mini Advent Calendar.

There are many different ways to create such a calendar. For example, blogger Jessica Gordon created one using wooden blocks and printed symbols of each antiphon on each block, which would be turned around on each day.

Antiphon House
Courtesy of Shower of Roses

Alternatively, Catholic Culture features an activity in which the Antiphon House is made out of paper with little windows that are opened.

Whatever version is used, the family tradition is firmly rooted in the Church’s liturgy and is a great teaching moment for children, similar to the Jesse Tree, and is a helpful tool to explain the various prophecies of the Old Testament that spoke about Jesus Christ, the Messiah.

Read more: Preparing for Christmas? Consider making a Jesse tree

Read more: A brief history of the most popular Advent hymn

Tags:
AdventLiturgy
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW