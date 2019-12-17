Prayer to Mary to revive the spirit of Advent

Pope Benedict XVI prayed to the “Mother of Hope” to prepare for Christmas.
Pope Benedict XVI saw this as well and during his pontificate, looked to the Virgin Mary for inspiration. In particular, he looked to her as the “Mother of Hope,” who can help reorient our lives to God and live as Christians who longingly hope for a future united with God for all eternity.
Here is a short prayer he composed for a homily he gave at the beginning of Advent that we can recite daily to focus our attention on God during this special time of year.
O Mary, Virgin of expectation and Mother of hope, revive the spirit of Advent in your entire Church, so that all humanity may start out anew on the journey towards Bethlehem, from which it came, and that the Sun that dawns upon us from on high will come once again to visit us, Christ our God. Amen.
