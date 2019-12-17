Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Art & Culture

Video shows extent of damage to Notre Dame

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Dec 17, 2019

“… today we absolutely cannot say that Notre-Dame has been saved.”

It’s been eight months since tragedy befell Notre Dame Cathedral, when a fire burned through the roof and spire. While the repair efforts are underway, a recently released video of the ruined church has shown the extent of the damage, and it’s enough to bring us to tears. 

Where Notre Dame once stood as an ineffable monument to the Catholic faith, now stands a burned husk, roofless and threatening to collapse. The expansive floor, where all pews have been removed, has been scraped clean of the char, but some piles of rubble remain. They hung tarps under the open, destroyed roof, but unfortunately, these tarps do not stop the rain from puddling on the floor. 

On the roof, there are 300 tons of scaffolding, which were set up for building maintenance prior to the fire. The scaffolding was partially burned in the fire and workers must erect enormous supports under it before they can begin the slow process of removal, which is not expected to be complete until June 2020. Other spots on the roof are littered with huge piles of burned wood and metal supports.

The area in front of Notre Dame has been set up with white tents, which protect various pieces of stone and wood that have been salvaged. These pieces will hopefully be used in the restoration of the Cathedral, but it’s hard to say how long it will be until they will be pieced back together.

Philippe Villeneuve, chief architect of the restoration effort, was featured in the above video. He cautioned:

“If we remove the burned wood and the pieces of the framing that burned, and the metal elements that accumulated since April 15, we don’t know what will happen. So today we absolutely cannot say that Notre-Dame has been saved.”

In October, President Emmanuel Macron promised the people of France that Notre Dame would be restored within 5 years, but after seeing the extent of the damages, this timeline could be unrealistically optimistic.

Tags:
Notre Dame
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW