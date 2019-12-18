Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Lifestyle

10 Catholic gifts for babies and toddlers

christmas
FamVeld | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Dec 18, 2019

Even the littlest Catholics can enjoy learning about our faith!

Got a baby or toddler on your gift list? Whether you’re a parent, godparent, grandparent, auntie, uncle, or caring friend, these gifts will grow with the little ones in your life, and surround them with a loving environment of faith.

PRESENTS
Shining Lights Dolls | Katie Warner/Saint Benedict Press, LLC

1. There’s a Shining Light doll for just about every patron saint, and these sturdy little toys will hold up to any amount of throwing and chewing. What a sweet way to introduce your little one to their heavenly friends!

2. Every Catholic kiddo needs one of Katie Warner’s picture books that teach little ones about the faith in a fun, engaging, and beautiful way. Our favorite is Father Ben Gets Ready for Mass, but each one is a treasure.

Chews Life | Brick House in the City | Shining Light Dolls

3. Baby can join in the family Rosary with a pretty, chew-safe silicone rosary from Chews Life.

4. Catholic babies can kick it in style with a clever Cradle Catholic onesie.

5. Plush dolls don’t get cuter than these of the Virgin Mary and Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Be a Heart | Thy Olive Tree | Fisher-Price

6. Wrap baby up in God’s love with these saint-themed swaddle blankets.

7. Store your favorite memories in a special Catholic keepsake book.

8. Even the littlest kiddos can have fun playing with this cute, durable Nativity set, and learn about the Christmas story along the way.

My Mass Kit/Wee Believers | Shining Light Dolls

9. A plush Mass kit helps little ones get familiar with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and (hopefully!) helps them better pay attention.

10. Kids go wild for stickers, and a Nativity sticker book is just right for Christmas. Keep the fun going with sticker sheets to honor saints for every month, the Rosary, and other Catholic themes!

Read more: 9 Gifts for new dads that honor their fatherhood

Read more: 6 Amazing Catholic-themed baby gifts from talented artisans on Etsy

Tags:
BabyChristmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. John of the Cross summarizes the true spirit of Christmas in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW