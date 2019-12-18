10 Catholic gifts for babies and toddlers

Even the littlest Catholics can enjoy learning about our faith!
1. There’s a Shining Light doll for just about every patron saint, and these sturdy little toys will hold up to any amount of throwing and chewing. What a sweet way to introduce your little one to their heavenly friends!
2. Every Catholic kiddo needs one of Katie Warner’s picture books that teach little ones about the faith in a fun, engaging, and beautiful way. Our favorite is Father Ben Gets Ready for Mass, but each one is a treasure.
3. Baby can join in the family Rosary with a pretty, chew-safe silicone rosary from Chews Life.
4. Catholic babies can kick it in style with a clever Cradle Catholic onesie.
5. Plush dolls don’t get cuter than these of the Virgin Mary and Sacred Heart of Jesus.
6. Wrap baby up in God’s love with these saint-themed swaddle blankets.
7. Store your favorite memories in a special Catholic keepsake book.
8. Even the littlest kiddos can have fun playing with this cute, durable Nativity set, and learn about the Christmas story along the way.
9. A plush Mass kit helps little ones get familiar with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and (hopefully!) helps them better pay attention.
10. Kids go wild for stickers, and a Nativity sticker book is just right for Christmas. Keep the fun going with sticker sheets to honor saints for every month, the Rosary, and other Catholic themes!
