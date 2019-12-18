12 Missionaries who will inspire you

Click here to launch the slideshow

For 2,000 years, men and women have responded with fervor and generosity to Jesus’ call to “go out into the world and preach the Good News.” Every continent is mission territory, and always will be, since the Gospel must be planted anew in every heart.

Aleteia invites you to meet 12 missionaries who are responding to this call, and who, like the 12 Apostles, have gone to proclaim the Gospel to the nations.