Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Lifestyle

10 Inspiring quotes from recent popes about the wonder of Christmas

EPIPHANY
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.Media
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 19, 2019

Let these wise words bring the true spirit of Christmas into your home.

Click here to launch the slideshow

As you’re rushing around crossing off the to-do lists, preparing your favorite Christmas dishes, or looking for a bit of gift-buying inspiration, take a moment to sit down and take in the words of popes Francis, Benedict XVI and John Paul II, who’ve each had a lot to say about the special season.

In their papacies these bishops of Rome have been able to witness to the true meaning behind God’s gift to humanity and their reminder, in all the busyness and celebration, will help your Christmas be all the more meaningful.

Launch the slideshow

Read more: Spanish photographer gets surprise call from pope days before Christmas

Read more: Pope tells children the secret to a “true Christmas”

 

Tags:
ChristmasPope Benedict XVIPope FrancisPope John Paul II
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
  6. Aleteia
    The rosary is a weapon against depression and hopelessness.
  7. Anna Whiston-Donaldson
    How the words of a stranger eased my grief over my …
  8. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW