Heisman winner Joe Burrow used spotlight to highlight poverty in Southeast Ohio

Census data released today confirms that residents of the Athens County area are struggling.
“It’s a very impoverished area. The poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” he said.
“There are so many people who don’t have a lot. I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys could be up here too,” he said through tears.
As reported by cleveland.com, census estimates for 2018 released Thursday confirm that relative to other parts of the country and state, the area near Athens, Ohio, is suffering.
Here’s what the data shows:
- Athens County has the highest poverty rate in Ohio, at 30.6% The national poverty rate is 11.8%.
- The average income is below $15,000 for one out of seven Athens County families (13.7% of the population).
- Child poverty in Southeast Ohio is the worst in the state, ranging from 30.7% to 33.8%.
A week after Burrow’s speech, donations to the Athens County Food Pantry reached almost $500,000 according to a Facebook fundraising page.
Inspired by his speech, Louisiana State University fans have since made pledges to help the poor in their own state. According to TheAdvocate.com, $50,000 has been raised to help the poor in the Baton Rouge area.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?