Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
News

Heisman winner Joe Burrow used spotlight to highlight poverty in Southeast Ohio

Joe Burrow
Adam Hunger | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Dec 20, 2019

Census data released today confirms that residents of the Athens County area are struggling.

During his Heisman trophy acceptance speech on Saturday, an emotional Joe Burrow used the occasion to highlight the poverty in Southeast Ohio. The LSU quarterback moved to the area in 2005 after his father accepted a coaching position at Ohio University.

“It’s a very impoverished area. The poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” he said.

“There are so many people who don’t have a lot. I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys could be up here too,” he said through tears.

As reported by cleveland.com, census estimates for 2018 released Thursday confirm that relative to other parts of the country and state, the area near Athens, Ohio, is suffering.

Here’s what the data shows:

  • Athens County has the highest poverty rate in Ohio, at 30.6% The national poverty rate is 11.8%.
  • The average income is below $15,000 for one out of seven Athens County families (13.7% of the population). 
  • Child poverty in Southeast Ohio is the worst in the state, ranging from 30.7% to 33.8%.

A week after Burrow’s speech, donations to the Athens County Food Pantry reached almost $500,000 according to a Facebook fundraising page.

Inspired by his speech, Louisiana State University fans have since made pledges to help the poor in their own state. According to TheAdvocate.com, $50,000 has been raised to help the poor in the Baton Rouge area.

 

Tags:
PovertySports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
  7. Aleteia
    The rosary is a weapon against depression and hopelessness.
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW