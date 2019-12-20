Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Spirituality

Meditate on the simple hearts of the shepherds at Christmas

SHEPHERDS
ana erb | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 20, 2019

There was a reason why shepherds were the first to hear the Good News of Jesus’ birth.

Many saints have wondered over the years why the angels visited shepherds on that fateful Christmas night. It is a mystery that isn’t completely explained in scripture, and as a result, provides ample food for spiritual meditation.

In a prayer book entitled, The little book of the most holy child Jesus, published in 1876, there is a short meditation on the simplicity of the shepherds and their “singleness of heart.”

They are men of good-will; their hearts are brave and pure. They are true and single-hearted men…The shepherds stay not, nor linger with their flocks. They hasten to the stable, and there they behold Mary, and Joseph, and the Infant lying in the manger.

Happy shepherds, pure hearts, simple souls; after Mary and Joseph the first of earth to worship the new-born King. To please God in all their ways was the one aim of these holy men, these shepherds of Judea.

Their eyes gazed upon Jesus their Savior, and now they dwell in His joy.

Angels did not first appear to royalty or those in power, but to the simple shepherds, whose faith was pure. They have much to teach us about simplicity and humility in our devotion.

On Christmas, let us meditate on the shepherds and try to imitate their simple faith, open to receiving the message of the angels and ready to drop what they were doing to venerate the newborn King.

I, too, will be simple in heart, and in all things try to please Thee alone. For this, dear Jesus, give me Thy holy grace.

Mary, pray for me, that I may have a heart of good-will, that I may be pure and simple like the first worshippers of the Holy Child.

Joseph, to whose tender care the Good Shepherd gave Himself, take care of me; pray for me to thy Foster-Son, that I may belong to the Holy Family now, at my death, and for evermore.

Most Holy Child Jesus, save Thy children. Amen.

Read more: The one Christmas experience that will make you truly happy

Read more: When Padre Pio celebrated Christmas the baby Jesus would miraculously appear

 

Tags:
AdventChristmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
  7. Aleteia
    The rosary is a weapon against depression and hopelessness.
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW