Meditate on the simple hearts of the shepherds at Christmas

Many saints have wondered over the years why the angels visited shepherds on that fateful Christmas night. It is a mystery that isn’t completely explained in scripture, and as a result, provides ample food for spiritual meditation.

In a prayer book entitled, The little book of the most holy child Jesus, published in 1876, there is a short meditation on the simplicity of the shepherds and their “singleness of heart.”

They are men of good-will; their hearts are brave and pure. They are true and single-hearted men…The shepherds stay not, nor linger with their flocks. They hasten to the stable, and there they behold Mary, and Joseph, and the Infant lying in the manger. Happy shepherds, pure hearts, simple souls; after Mary and Joseph the first of earth to worship the new-born King. To please God in all their ways was the one aim of these holy men, these shepherds of Judea. Their eyes gazed upon Jesus their Savior, and now they dwell in His joy.