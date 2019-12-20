Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Art & Culture

Oldest letter between Christians identified in Switzerland

OLDEST CHRISTIAN SIGNATURE
University of Basel
Share
Print
John Burger | Dec 20, 2019

Written from one brother to another in Roman Egypt, it displays no concern about persecution.

One of the most exciting finds in Christian history this year was a simple letter from one brother to another. Its age and originality, the tone in which it was written, and the final salutation are what makes the document significant.

Written in 230, it is older than all previously known Christian documentary evidence from Roman Egypt. In fact, it is the oldest authentic handwriting of a Christian anywhere.

“We have, of course, the letters of the apostle Paul from the first century A.D. and other writings from Church fathers of the second century, but here we don’t have the originals, just later copies,” Sabine Huebner, professor of ancient history at the University of Basel, told Newsweek. “This Basel letter is the first handwriting of a Christian.”

The letter’s preoccupation with everyday concerns suggests it was written in a time and place—although prior to the general legalization of Christianity in the Roman Empire under Constantine—that was not subject to persecution.

Known as Basel papyrus letter P.Bas. 2.43, the document has been in the possession of the University of Basel for over a century.  It is a letter from a man named Arrianus to his brother Paulus.

“The document stands out from the mass of preserved letters of Greco-Roman Egypt by its concluding greeting formula,” the university said. “After reporting on day-to-day family matters and asking for the best fish sauce as a souvenir, the letter writer uses the last line to express his wish that his brother will prosper ‘in the Lord.’ The author uses the abbreviated form of the Christian phrase ‘I pray that you fare well in the Lord.’”

“The use of this abbreviation—known as a nomen sacrum in this context—leaves no doubt about the Christian beliefs of the letter writer,” Huebner said. “It is an exclusively Christian formula that we are familiar with from New Testament manuscripts.”

Huebner contends that the name of the brother is also significant. “Paulus was an extremely rare name at that time, and we may deduce that the parents mentioned in the letter were Christians and had named their son after the apostle as early as 200 AD,” she said.

Huebner was able to trace the papyrus to the 230s, making it at least 40 to 50 years older than all other known Christian documentary letters worldwide. It also provides important details on the social background of this early Christian family: Arrianus and Paulus were young, educated sons of the local elite, landowners and public officials.

The location of the papyrus was also successfully reconstructed: It comes from the village of Theadelphia in central Egypt and belongs to the famous Heroninus archive, the largest papyrus archive from Roman times.

Huebner is author of Papyri and the Social World of the New Testament, which shows that the papyri of Greco-Roman Egypt can help to illustrate the social, political and economic life of the early Christians.

Tags:
Catholic history
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
  7. Aleteia
    The rosary is a weapon against depression and hopelessness.
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW