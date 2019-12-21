A Christmas message for parents of children with special needs

This time of year can be extra hard for some moms and dads.
For children with special needs, occasions like Christmas often highlight what is different about their behavior. Moms and dads can feel their child is under the microscope and they’re constantly on the lookout to make sure their child is behaving, coping, and kept safe. In an effort to support parents who need extra support with their children at a time when others are in their element, a parent center in North Carolina posted a message on Facebook. It’s a message of faith in their abilities as parents, a message of understanding.
So if you know any parent who might be struggling this Christmas, share this message as well as a judgment-free hand of support.
We have it also written out the message for you here:
To the parents who have to walk away from the invites, stay home this season or can’t partake in the holiday hustle, just breathe, you’re doing a great job. To the parents who have to sit in a different room, away from the party, away from the noise, the smells and bright lights. Keep going. For those of you who have to bring special food, a special toy or an electronic, don’t feel bad, you are providing support for your child even if others don’t understand it. Be proud of all your hard work and be thrilled when others want to take part in joining you and your child in their world instead of having expectations of joining theirs. You got this!
