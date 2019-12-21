Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Lifestyle

A Christmas message for parents of children with special needs

MOTHERHOOD
Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 21, 2019

This time of year can be extra hard for some moms and dads.

Despite busyness and excitement of the Christmas season, moms and dads can generally find a little respite and enjoy the festivities in some way. But for some parents, Christmas can be a moment of great anxiety if their child doesn’t quite fit the mold. Their child may have particular needs that make this time of year a real struggle. When socializing is difficult or impossible, a family can feel isolated and excluded, which can feel worse at a time like Christmas with all the expectations we have for this holiday.

For children with special needs, occasions like Christmas often highlight what is different about their behavior. Moms and dads can feel their child is under the microscope and they’re constantly on the lookout to make sure their child is behaving, coping, and kept safe. In an effort to support parents who need extra support with their children at a time when others are in their element, a parent center in North Carolina posted a message on Facebook. It’s a message of faith in their abilities as parents, a message of understanding.

So if you know any parent who might be struggling this Christmas, share this message as well as a judgment-free hand of support.

We have it also written out the message for you here:

To the parents who have to walk away from the invites, stay home this season or can’t partake in the holiday hustle, just breathe, you’re doing a great job. To the parents who have to sit in a different room, away from the party, away from the noise, the smells and bright lights. Keep going. For those of you who have to bring special food, a special toy or an electronic, don’t feel bad, you are providing support for your child even if others don’t understand it. Be proud of all your hard work and be thrilled when others want to take part in joining you and your child in their world instead of having expectations of joining theirs. You got this!

Read more: How I’m dealing with my child’s recent autism diagnosis

Read more: Hairdressers who go to incredible lengths for their clients with autism

Tags:
DisabilitiesHealth and WellnessParenting
