Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Lifestyle

A Christmas poem by Shakespeare’s cousin … who later became a saint

POEM
Kiselev Andrey Valerevich|Shutterstock
Share
Print
Fr. Michael Rennier | Dec 22, 2019

Robert Southwell’s “The Burning Babe” is a lovely poem to recite as your family gathers.

Not everyone knows this, but William Shakespeare had a distant cousin who was also a poet — the now-sainted Robert Southwell.

Robert was a priest in the 17th century, when it was illegal to be a priest in England. At that time, priests offered secret Masses at night and spent their days hiding in secret holes hollowed out of the walls of houses. After about six years of priesthood, Robert was caught by the Queen’s spies, sent to the Tower of London where he was tortured for three years, and eventually executed.

Robert’s poems were so good that Shakespeare considered his cousin to be the more talented of the two. One of the last poems he wrote during his time in the Tower was a Christmas poem called, “The Burning Babe.” In it, he describes standing in winter snow and having a vision of an infant covered in fire but remaining unharmed, much like the burning bush that Moses saw. The child speaks, saying, “My faultless breast the furnace is, the fuel wounding thorns,/ Love is the first, and sighs the smoke, the ashes shame and scorns.”

Robert wakes from his vision, writing, “With this he vanished out of sight and swiftly shrunk away,/ And straight I called unto mind that it was Christmas day.” He is spending the holiday in prison, but is truly blessed because he has caught a glimpse of the Christ child and into the very heart of Christmas.

Shakespeare loved this poem and quoted it in one of his own called, “New heaven, new warre.”

Like his cousin, Shakespeare describes how powerful sacrificial love is, how Christmas reveals the startling truth that an innocent child can conquer the world. It isn’t through strength and power that we triumph, but through the weakness of love. In this, a small child shall lead us.

This is so important for us to realize. The joy of Christmas, the atmosphere of goodwill, the angels shouting the good news, the children dressed up as sheep in the play at church, the gifts and the generosity, all of this hits so close to our hearts because not because Christmas is kitschy and frivolous, but because it is so very, very serious. The nativity of Christ is the revelation that love is a fire that burns away our imperfections and saves us.

When I was a child, Christmas was all about the gifts I was about to get, but as my family has grown and I’ve been blessed with children of my own, I look forward to Christmas as an incarnation of the love I see all around me — the kids making an endless supply of gifts crafted out of construction paper and glue, watching them gather in the kitchen with their mom kneading dough and dropping sprinkles everywhere as they make cookies. This is Christmas, and love is the fire that makes it bright.

As your family gathers over Christmas, a recitation of Robert Southwell’s poem would be fitting:

The Burning Babe
As I in hoary winter’s night stood shivering in the snow,
Surpris’d I was with sudden heat which made my heart to glow;
And lifting up a fearful eye to view what fire was near,
A pretty Babe all burning bright did in the air appear;
Who, scorched with excessive heat, such floods of tears did shed
As though his floods should quench his flames which with his tears were fed.
“Alas!” quoth he, “but newly born, in fiery heats I fry,
Yet none approach to warm their hearts or feel my fire but I!
My faultless breast the furnace is, the fuel wounding thorns,
Love is the fire, and sighs the smoke, the ashes shame and scorns;
The fuel Justice layeth on, and Mercy blows the coals,
The metal in this furnace wrought are men’s defiled souls,
For which, as now on fire I am to work them to their good,
      So will I melt into a bath to wash them in my blood.”
      With this he vanish’d out of sight and swiftly shrunk away,
      And straight I called unto mind that it was Christmas day.

Read more: Try this trick to slow down Christmas day

Read more: Why you should sing “Happy Birthday” on Christmas day

 

Tags:
Christmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  7. Aleteia
    The rosary is a weapon against depression and hopelessness.
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW