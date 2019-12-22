A Christmas poem by Shakespeare’s cousin … who later became a saint

Robert Southwell’s “The Burning Babe” is a lovely poem to recite as your family gathers.
Robert was a priest in the 17th century, when it was illegal to be a priest in England. At that time, priests offered secret Masses at night and spent their days hiding in secret holes hollowed out of the walls of houses. After about six years of priesthood, Robert was caught by the Queen’s spies, sent to the Tower of London where he was tortured for three years, and eventually executed.
Robert’s poems were so good that Shakespeare considered his cousin to be the more talented of the two. One of the last poems he wrote during his time in the Tower was a Christmas poem called, “The Burning Babe.” In it, he describes standing in winter snow and having a vision of an infant covered in fire but remaining unharmed, much like the burning bush that Moses saw. The child speaks, saying, “My faultless breast the furnace is, the fuel wounding thorns,/ Love is the first, and sighs the smoke, the ashes shame and scorns.”
Robert wakes from his vision, writing, “With this he vanished out of sight and swiftly shrunk away,/ And straight I called unto mind that it was Christmas day.” He is spending the holiday in prison, but is truly blessed because he has caught a glimpse of the Christ child and into the very heart of Christmas.
Shakespeare loved this poem and quoted it in one of his own called, “New heaven, new warre.”
Like his cousin, Shakespeare describes how powerful sacrificial love is, how Christmas reveals the startling truth that an innocent child can conquer the world. It isn’t through strength and power that we triumph, but through the weakness of love. In this, a small child shall lead us.
This is so important for us to realize. The joy of Christmas, the atmosphere of goodwill, the angels shouting the good news, the children dressed up as sheep in the play at church, the gifts and the generosity, all of this hits so close to our hearts because not because Christmas is kitschy and frivolous, but because it is so very, very serious. The nativity of Christ is the revelation that love is a fire that burns away our imperfections and saves us.
When I was a child, Christmas was all about the gifts I was about to get, but as my family has grown and I’ve been blessed with children of my own, I look forward to Christmas as an incarnation of the love I see all around me — the kids making an endless supply of gifts crafted out of construction paper and glue, watching them gather in the kitchen with their mom kneading dough and dropping sprinkles everywhere as they make cookies. This is Christmas, and love is the fire that makes it bright.
As your family gathers over Christmas, a recitation of Robert Southwell’s poem would be fitting:
