Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Art & Culture

‘O Rex Gentium’: We were made for God

O Rex Gentium
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Fr. Jacob Bertrand Janczyk, OP | Dec 22, 2019

The O Antiphon for December 22.

O Rex Gentium, et desideratus earum,
lapisque angularis, qui facis utraque unum:
veni, et salva hominem,
quem de limo formasti.

O King of the nations, and their desire,
the cornerstone making both one:
Come and save the human race,
which you fashioned from clay.

The penultimate O Antiphon reveals yet another title given to the coming Christ. And in the divine revelation of the O Antiphon we learn something about ourselves. The last two lines of this chant call to mind the creation story in the book of Genesis. “The Lord God formed man of dust from the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being” (Gen. 2:7). From the dust or clay of the earth, our Lord has formed us for a particular purpose, namely, to share in the life of the Triune God, to reign with Christ, the King of the nations.

Read more: The Great O Antiphons, an Advent tradition

Within each and every person is the desire for God. There is no escaping this reality; it is simply part and parcel of being a human person. And because we are made for God, God has created in such a way that we are able to know and to love him. This is precisely how we image God as Genesis teaches us (cf. Gen. 1:27).

Sin, both original sin and our own personal sin, destroys this relationship with God. Through our sinful choices we exclude ourselves from the divine life for which we are created. Yet, in his great love, God sent his Son to redeem us, to rekindle that relationship with God, and open the doors to eternal life. His dominion over sin is complete and total, and the power and love of his reign is on offer for all people, to fulfill the desire of each and every person. “For unto us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulder, and his name will be called ‘Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace’” (Is. 9:6).

“O King of the nations!” the Church clamors today. Come to us and rekindle what was destroyed by sin. Give us the grace to love you above all things, and, as Christ teaches, give us the grace to love our neighbors as ourselves (Mt. 22:37-40). In his Christmas homily in 450, St. Leo the Great reminds us:

Indeed, the broad scope of Christian grace has given us greater reasons for loving our neighbor. It extends to every part of the whole earth, depairing of no one and teaching that no one must be left out.

Christ is the King of the nations, of each person. And his grace is on offer for each person. This, of course, is something that we learn from revelation, from the prophets and from the mouth of Christ himself, but it is also something we can recognize in our hearts, in the desires that we have to be perfectly happy, fulfilled, and whole. O King of the nations, come and save the human race!

Tags:
Advent
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  7. Aleteia
    The rosary is a weapon against depression and hopelessness.
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW