A Siberian lake produces “coolest music in the world”

Walking along Lake Baikal in Siberia, a group of percussionists happened upon the ultimate musical instrument offered up by God’s creation itself: the ice of the frozen lake.

What has been described as “the coolest music in the world” by Snow Addiction is actually a group of music makers creating exquisite and unusual sounds courtesy of the thick ice found along the frozen lake.

In the video posted on YouTube, the percussionists show off their rhythmic skills in the freezing weather conditions of minus 20 degrees. And at this time of year especially, it makes you wonder, had Jesus been born further north, on the shores of Lake Baikal in Russia (which happens to be the deepest lake in the world), perhaps the Little Drummer Boy would have welcomed His birth on a little ice drum, creating a beautiful tune from the frozen water of this lake!

The lake, that is estimated to be between 25 and 30 million years old, is considered the “pearl of Siberia,” so it’s no surprise it offers up such majestic sounds. How fitting for Christ the King!

