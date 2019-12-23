A Siberian lake produces “coolest music in the world”

If Jesus had been born in Siberia, he may have been welcomed by a slightly different sound from the Little Drummer Boy…
What has been described as “the coolest music in the world” by Snow Addiction is actually a group of music makers creating exquisite and unusual sounds courtesy of the thick ice found along the frozen lake.
In the video posted on YouTube, the percussionists show off their rhythmic skills in the freezing weather conditions of minus 20 degrees. And at this time of year especially, it makes you wonder, had Jesus been born further north, on the shores of Lake Baikal in Russia (which happens to be the deepest lake in the world), perhaps the Little Drummer Boy would have welcomed His birth on a little ice drum, creating a beautiful tune from the frozen water of this lake!
The lake, that is estimated to be between 25 and 30 million years old, is considered the “pearl of Siberia,” so it’s no surprise it offers up such majestic sounds. How fitting for Christ the King!
Read more: Little Drummer Boy
Read more: In Siberia, a church made out of snow
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?