Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Lifestyle

A Siberian lake produces “coolest music in the world”

LAKE BAIKAL
Sergey Pesterev | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 23, 2019

If Jesus had been born in Siberia, he may have been welcomed by a slightly different sound from the Little Drummer Boy…

Walking along Lake Baikal in Siberia, a group of percussionists happened upon the ultimate musical instrument offered up by God’s creation itself: the ice of the frozen lake.

What has been described as “the coolest music in the world” by Snow Addiction is actually a group of music makers creating exquisite and unusual sounds courtesy of the thick ice found along the frozen lake.

In the video posted on YouTube, the percussionists show off their rhythmic skills in the freezing weather conditions of minus 20 degrees. And at this time of year especially, it makes you wonder, had Jesus been born further north, on the shores of Lake Baikal in Russia (which happens to be the deepest lake in the world), perhaps the Little Drummer Boy would have welcomed His birth on a little ice drum, creating a beautiful tune from the frozen water of this lake!

The lake, that is estimated to be between 25 and 30 million years old, is considered the “pearl of Siberia,” so it’s no surprise it offers up such majestic sounds. How fitting for Christ the King!

Read more: Little Drummer Boy

Read more: In Siberia, a church made out of snow

 

Tags:
ChristmasMusicRussia
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  7. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  8. Aleteia
    The rosary is a weapon against depression and hopelessness.
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW