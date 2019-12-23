SNL hits the Catholic nail right on the head

It’s been a while since we watched Saturday Night Live, so we missed this hilarious 2014 skit about Christmas Mass in a small Catholic parish. The brief comedy sketch depicts a holiday gathering, while highlighting some of the quirks of Church life, along with some pet-peeves that many Catholics might agree with.

SNL must have some practicing Catholics on their writing staff, because some of their choices were too accurate. Pastor Pat recites all of his prayers in constantly changing speeds; Mr. Drubbler is so excited to shake your hand during the sign of peace, but his hand is so sweaty; and organist Linday Tayhoe is the most enthusiastic accompanist you’ve ever seen, but she can’t get the starting chords right.

Our personal favorite was the “softest Pastor joke and softest parishioner laugh,” because what priest has not made a lame dad joke at the pulpit?

On the YouTube page, the vast majority of comments are amused with the accuracy of this scene. How many of these quirks have you experienced in your church?