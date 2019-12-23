Try your hand at making these traditional Spanish Christmas decorations

Delicate but low-cost, these pretty crafts have a rich history!
This tradition dates back at least to the 14th century, when neules were already used to decorate the island’s cathedral. Large garlands of neules hang from the roofs of churches and attract the attention of parishioners attending church on Christmas.
The tradition of the neules is passed down to new generations through workshops for children (and adults!), which are organized at schools, libraries, and cultural and recreational centers. It is a low-cost craft that requires a great deal of concentration and skill, and at the same time helps reduce stress and brightens people’s day.
If you like Christmas, decorating and handicrafts, why not try making your own neules? In this slideshow, you’ll see authentic works of art that can be used as models to make your own. You can print the photographs and cut with a razor or manicure scissors, removing the black surface. You can also use a pin to remove the most delicate parts.
Once you’ve made your neules, you can create your own garlands to hang on your tree, from the ceiling, in the windows of your house, or on the exterior of a lampshade.
Read more: What to do when Christmas is different from what you remember
Read more: The lost tradition of Christmas Eve ghost stories
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?