Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Art & Culture

What is Christmas Eve in Bethlehem like?

BAZYLIKA BOŻEGO NARODZENIA
Lica Ostaleri | CC
John Burger | Dec 23, 2019

People from all over the world join the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and Franciscan friars at the site of Jesus’ birth.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Launch the slideshow

In the town where Jesus was born, the Nativity of Christ is celebrated with liturgies and processions that have been repeated from time immemorial. For the Western Church’s observance of the feast, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem makes a special visit to Bethlehem and presides over a number of celebrations. Not too many people are fortunate enough to be inside the Basilica of the Nativity for the liturgies, especially Midnight Mass, but thousands of pilgrims gather in Manger Square outside.

These photos offer a sampling of the sights and atmosphere on that “Holy Night.”

Tags:
BethlehemChristmas
