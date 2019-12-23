Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Spirituality

Why December 23 is known as “Little Christmas Eve”

CHRISTMAS
Jonathan Borba | Pexels
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 23, 2019

For many this is the most important day of preparation before Christmas.

Prior to the mid-20th century, Christians were accustomed to solemnly observing the Advent season. Christmas decorations were not put up in November, but saved until the beginning of the liturgical Christmas season (which begins on Christmas Eve).

While most of December was spent in prayerful expectation and cleaning the house for the upcoming festivities, the final days of Advent ushered in a flurry of activity.

This is one of the reasons why December 23 became known as “Little Christmas Eve,” primarily in Nordic countries. It was the final day before Christmas Eve when all the decorations could finally be put up.

According to Astrid Karlsen Scott in News of Norway, her family would look forward to what happened on December 23.

Little Christmas Eve, was the night NISSEFAR, the Christmas elf, came to decorate our home and tree, while we children slept. We never succeeded in staying awake to watch him and his helpers transform our home into a Christmas kingdom.

Each Christmas Eve morning the sights, feelings, and joy repeated itself. We stood in breathless awe watching what NISSEFAR had accomplished during the night. We knew he had many helpers. The silver star in the tree top nearly touched the ceiling. Our parents always pointed out how beautiful the star was, because it was the symbol of the birth of Jesus Christ, our Savior.

In a similar way, those in Iceland would celebrate the primary patron saint of their country, St. Thorlak, as his feast day is on December 23. The Christmas tree would be placed in the home and a simple meal held in honor of the saint.

Liturgically, December 23 is the final day of the “O Antiphons” that are sung at Vespers, as well as during daily Mass. The antiphon signals the coming of Jesus Christ by recalling the most explicit prophecy in the Old Testament, taken from the book of Isaiah.

O Emmanuel, our king and our lawgiver,
the hope of the nations and their Savior:
Come and save us, O Lord our God.

It is from this verse that the popular Advent hymn “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” receives its title.

December 23 remains one of the most important days of Advent, as both the liturgy and local customs unite in their joyful expectation of Jesus Christ. All the preparations are at its height on this day, as Christmas Eve follows and the celebration of the coming of the Lord finally arrives.

It is a beautifully busy day, one that can help us enter into the joyful season of Christmas and provide a rich set of memories that will endure the rest of our lives.

Read more: The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Read more: Prepare for Christmas every day by reading these short scripture passages

 

Tags:
AdventChristmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  7. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  8. Aleteia
    The rosary is a weapon against depression and hopelessness.
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW