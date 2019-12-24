Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
7 Last-minute things to do on Christmas Eve

CHRISTMAS
Impact photography - Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 24, 2019

Check off these practical and spiritual tips to ensure a joyful Christmas.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Christmas Day is literally hours away, and no doubt you’re running around getting those last minute things ticked off. As the moment you and your family have been preparing for approaches, it’s important to breathe in, take stock of what tomorrow is all about, and be prepared so you can really enjoy the day itself.

To give you a helping hand, click on the slideshow to see how you and your family can use Christmas Eve to prepare both spiritually and practically for the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow, and a wonderful celebration.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more: The one Christmas experience that will make you truly happy

Read more: 9 Ways to say Merry Christmas around the world

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
ChristmasFamily
